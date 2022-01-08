Yeovil vs Bournemouth live stream: FA Cup preview, kick off time and team news

BOURNEMOUTH begin their FA Cup journey with a trip to Huish Park to take on Yeovil Town in their third round tie.

The Cherries will be full of confidence as they go into the game on the back of consecutive wins in the Championship as they continue their promotion push, while The Glovers have lost their last two in the National League.

Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth live stream

Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth preview

Yeovil Town go into their FA Cup third round clash against Bournemouth looking to get back to winning ways after losing twice to Torquay United.

The Glovers conceded five in their less-than-ideal preperation to face a Bournemouth side who have started to regain their form after a worrying blip.

The Cherries have defeated QPR and Cardiff City in their last two after failing to win their last six in the Championship. What has been most impressive about Scott Parker’s side has been the fact they have also kept two clean sheets, and a third is on the cards against The Glovers.

Yoevil last defeated Bournemouth in 2007 and have not been victorious in their last 13 attempts, a run which we see extending on Saturday evening.

When does Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth kick off?

Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth kicks off at 17:45 GMT at Huish Park, Yeovil.

Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth team news

Yeovil Town team news

Grant Smith will replace Dillon Barnes in goal after serving his suspension while a back four of Morgan Williams, Max Hunt, Joshua Staunton and Jack Robinson will be tasked with keeping Bournemouth at bay.

Dale Gorman has been integral to three of Yeovil’s six goals in the last two rounds of FA Cup action and will start in midfield, with Adi Yussuf leading the line in search of goals.

Yeovil Town predicted lineup (4-3-3): Smith; Williams, Hunt, Staunton, Robinson; Barnett, Gorman, Worthington; Knowles, Wakefield, Yussuf

Bournemouth team news

Dominic Solanke will head a front three along with Ryan Christie and Jaidon Anthony, with Solanke and Christie looking to score in consecutive games.

Gary Cahill will be the leader in central defence with James Hill, a £1million signing from Fleetwood Town, likely to make his debut for the Cherries.

Bournemouth predicted lineup (4-3-3): Travers; Stacey, Cahill, Hill, Zemura; Cook, Lerma, Billing; Christie, Solanke, Anthony

