Top 5 Most Valuable National Football Teams Worth Over €4.4B; England and France Top the List

Jastra Kranjec
European football clubs are willing to spend heavily on signing new players, many of which come with hefty price tags. The mega-money deals the football industry has seen over the years have pushed the total value of national football teams to new highs, with two countries leading the chart.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, the world`s five most valuable national football teams are worth more than a whopping €4.4bn. England`s and France`s squads make almost half of that value.

England`s and France`s Squads the Only Ones Worth Over €1B

English football clubs are undoubtedly the biggest money makers in the football industry, making up more than half of Europe’s top earners in 2023, with Manchester City at the number-one spot. However, the market value of England`s national football team is also far above any other country.

According to TransferMarkt data, England has the most valuable national football team in the world, worth a jaw-dropping €1.11bn as of this year. Only four players make more than one-third of that value. Jude Bellingham is England`s most valuable footballer, worth €120 million as of this season. Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Harry Kane follow, with €110 million, €110 million, and €90 million in market value, respectively.

France has the second most-expensive football team behind England, worth $1.03bn. However, unlike the English squad, which has three players worth over €100 million, in the French national team, no one is even close to Kylian Mbappé. The world`s most expensive footballer is worth €180 million, making 17% of the national team`s market value.

Portugal Has the Third Most Valuable National Football Team; Argentina, Spain, and Brazil Round the Top Five

Statistics show Portugal follows England and France when talking about the national football teams` value. The combined market value of the Portuguese squad is €913.5 million, with Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão as the most expensive players, worth €80 million.

The 2022 world champion, Argentina, ranked fourth on the list of most valuable teams, with €858.5 million in total market value. Also, the country has one of the biggest national football squads, counting 34 players.

The TransferMarkt data show Spain and Brazil round the top five clubs, with €787 million and €730 million in the combined market value of their national football representatives, respectively.

