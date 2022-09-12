Woodbine Mile 2022: Modern Games Expected To Make Trip

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Saturday’s Woodbine Mile 2022 is expected to have the Godolphin-owned MODERN GAME in the final runners. The Charlie Appleby 3 year-old was last seen running second behind the classy Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and if bringing that form to Canada this weekend will be hard to beat.

When Is The Woodbine Mile 2022?



Run over 1m and for 3+ year-olds, the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile is run at Woodbine racetrack in Canada.

📅Date: Saturday September 17, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Woodbine, Toronto, Canada (turf)

💰 Purse: $1,0000

Modern Games Will Be Popular For Godolphin



Modern Games was last seen running the classy Baaeed to 1 3/4 lengths in the Grade 1 Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in the UK (watch below) and with Baaeed the top-rated horse in training at the moment, then it will be no surprise to see this Charlie Appleby runner being very popular in the betting.

This Dubawi 3 year-old has won 50% of his 10 career starts, with the most recent of those coming four runs back in the Group One Poule d’Essai des Poulains at Longchamp (France).

The 1m trip that Modern Games will tackle in Saturday’s Woodbine Mile also seems to be his best distance at the moment – his three career runs over a mile read 1-1-2.

Modern Games is also no stranger to travelling to this part of the world and American horse racing fans will also have an insight on him after he landed the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf in 2021 at Del Mar.

Watch Modern Games Finish Second in the 2022 Sussex Stakes

Finest Sound Could Also Make The Trip From UK

We could also see another UK runner heading to Canada on Saturday as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Finest Sound has the Woodbine Mile as an option.

This 5 year-old was last seen grabbing a silver medal in the Grade 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood in England on Aug 27, going down by just a neck to his stablemate Jadoomi.

Other Possible Woodbine Mile 2023 Runners



Filo Di Arianna – Won the Grade 2 King Edward Stakes at Woodbine last time out. This Brazilian-bred 6 year-old took that race by 2 lengths and had other possible Woodbine Mile runners – March To The Arch and Town Cruise back in 4th and 5th that day.

Mighty Heart – Fifth in the Niagara Stakes here last time out and was the 2021 Grade 1 Autumn Stakes winner at the track too. Fair sort on his day, but this 5 year-old is now five races without a win.

Shirl’s Speight – Last seen running fifth in the Connaught Cup at Woodbine on July 23. Decent winner of the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile at Keeneland on April 15 too, which was his last success.

Wakanaka – Won the Grade 2 Dance Smartly last time out for trainer Bill Mott at Woodbine. This 4 year-old filly has also won 7 of his 13 starts and only finished out of the first three once.

DID YOU KNOW? Jockey John R. Velazquez has won the Woodbine Mile five times

Recent Woodbine Mile Winners

2021 – MAX PLAYER

2020 – HAPPY SAVER

2019 – CODE OF HONOUR

2018 – DISCREET LOVER

2017 – DIVERSIFY

2016 – HOPPERTUNITY

2015 – TONALIST

2014 – TONALIST

Watch Town Cruise Winning The 2021 Woodbine Mile

