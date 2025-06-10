NBA

Will the Cavaliers make it a priority to re-sign backup PG Ty Jerome this offseason?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ty Jerome Cavaliers pic
Ty Jerome Cavaliers pic

On Monday, June 9, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Darius Garland will miss four to five months. Cleveland’s starting PG had surgery on his big toe and will miss the start of the 2025-26 season. 

With that news, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that the Cavs feel pressured to re-sign backup PG Ty Jerome. He was valuable in 2024-25 as Cleveland’s sixth man. However, the Cavaliers will enter the second tax apron next season. Re-signing Jerome would push the Cavs well beyond their second round if they do not part ways with anyone else.

We’ll see this offseason just how much the Cavs value Ty Jerome


After winning a National Championship with Virginia in college, Ty Jerome was drafted 24th overall by the 76ers. On draft night, Philadelphia traded Jerome to the Celtics. Boston then traded Jerome again to the Suns, and that’s where he played his rookie season. In six professional seasons, Jerome has been traded three times. Ahead of 2023-24, he signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cavaliers.

Ty Jerome only played two games for the Cavs in 2023-24 due to an ankle injury that required surgery. The 27-year-old bounced back in 2024-25, playing in 70 of Cleveland’s 82 games. Jerome averaged a career-high 12.5 points per game. Additionally, his .439 three-point percentage was a new personal best. While Ty Jerome was a key piece off the bench for Cleveland, they have some big contracts kicking in for next season.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are set to make 30% of the team’s salary cap in 2025-26. The Cavaliers are already in the second apron before even trying to re-sign Ty Jerome. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Cleveland is active in trade talks. They could try to shed a few contracts to make room to sign Jerome. Cleveland holds Early Bird rights for Ty Jerome. Allowing them to give him a considerable pay raise this summer. The Cavs’ bench could look different to start 2025-26.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Pacers vs. Thunder Finals pic
NBA

LATEST Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals averaged 8.76 million viewers, the lowest since 2007

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2025
Cedric Coward pic
NBA
Washington State’s Cedric Coward is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 draft class
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2025

Not every player’s path to the NBA is the same. That is certainly true for Washington State’s Cedric Coward. He began his collegiate career in Division III and could be…

Ty Jerome Cavaliers pic
NBA
Will the Cavaliers make it a priority to re-sign backup PG Ty Jerome this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2025

On Monday, June 9, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Darius Garland will miss four to five months. Cleveland’s starting PG had surgery on his big toe and will miss the start…

Cooper Flagg Duke pic
NBA
Cooper Flagg is the only player the Mavericks have scheduled to workout for the #1 overall pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 10 2025
Darius Garland Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland will be sidelined 4-5 months after having surgery on his big toe
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025
Myles Turner Pacers pic
NBA
The Indiana Pacers will enter the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years to keep Myles Turner
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025
Aaron Wiggins Thunder pic
NBA
Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins had the highest plus/minus (+24) in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 09 2025
Arrow to top