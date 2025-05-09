NBA

Why The Boston Celtics Don’t Need to Panic Down 0-2 to the New York Knicks

Colin Lynch
Despite being down 2-0 and going on the road to Madison Square Garden, there is no reason for the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics to panic. 

In the unpredictable landscape of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics find themselves in an unforeseen predicament. Despite a dominant regular season and a sweep of the New York Knicks, the Celtics have squandered 20-point leads in back-to-back games, now trailing 0-2 in the series. As the series shifts to Madison Square Garden, questions loom about Boston’s reliance on three-point shooting and their ability to adapt under pressure. The Celtics must rediscover their championship form to avoid an early exit from the postseason.

The Perils of Perimeter Dependence

Boston’s offensive strategy, heavily reliant on three-point shooting, has faltered at a critical juncture. In Game 1, the Celtics set an NBA playoff record by missing 45 three-point attempts, converting just 15 of 60. Game 2 saw a slight improvement, yet they still managed only 10 of 40 from beyond the arc. This overreliance has rendered their offense predictable, allowing the Knicks to focus on perimeter defense and disrupt Boston’s rhythm. The Celtics’ inability to diversify their offensive approach has become a glaring vulnerability, one that New York has exploited to seize control of the series. But it’s hard to ignore how good Boston has been all season, and it’s hard to ignore the fact that mathematical averages exist for a reason. 

While Boston’s shooting woes are evident, the Knicks’ defensive tenacity has been instrumental in their comeback victories. Mikal Bridges, despite offensive struggles, has delivered clutch defensive plays, including game-sealing steals in both contests. The Celtics’ stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, have struggled to find their footing, with Tatum shooting 5-for-19 in Game 2. Kristaps Porziņģis’ limited impact due to illness further compounds Boston’s challenges. The Celtics’ inability to capitalize on their leads and adjust to New York’s defensive schemes has left them vulnerable and searching for answers.

A Crossroads in the Championship Journey

Trailing 0-2, the Celtics face a pivotal moment in their quest to defend their title. Historically, teams in this position have a steep hill to climb, with only a handful managing to reverse such deficits. Boston’s path forward requires introspection and adaptability. They must reassess their offensive strategy, perhaps reducing their dependency on three-point shots and focusing on creating high-percentage opportunities.

Defensively, containing New York’s key contributors like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns is paramount. The Celtics’ response in the upcoming games will not only determine the outcome of this series but also define their resilience and championship mettle.

The reality is that there is just no reason for the Celtics to panic. If you want to bet on one of the best shooting teams of all time to continue this horrid stretch in which they lost two games by a combined 4 points, go for it. But not me. Boston is still -100 to win the series in Vegas, despite losing two games at home. The reality is that they dominated both games at times while surviving horrible shooting stretches. One thing is clear. The Celtics are capable of blowing out the Knicks. The Kicks don’t look capable of reversing that. So while Knicks fans do what they do, celebrate like they’ve won a title with a 2-0 series lead before they have reached the Eastern Conference finals, they may want to consider the facts. This Celtics team is a danger to the entire league while their season is alive.

