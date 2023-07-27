Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje goes down in just a few days time at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight rematch is the main event, but who features on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Poirier vs Gaethje undercard at UFC 291.

Best UFC 291 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Who Features On The Poirier vs Gaethje UFC 291 Undercard?

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje headlines this stellar UFC 291 card from the Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the undercard?

Well, the UFC 291 main card, prelims and early preliminary card is quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there a final eliminator for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title and some legitimate Top 10 contender action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC.

First up, former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira makes his 205-pound debut as he takes on former UFC Light-Heavyweight Title holder Jan Blachowicz. This is a compelling fight for the co-main event, with the winner almost guaranteed a shot at title next.

This is a great fight on paper, with both men extremely talented mixed martial artists. Blachowicz only has one loss in the past four years, and only lost his title in October 2021. With Pereira, he makes his 205-pound debut after losing to Israel Adesanya last time out. The Brazilian a huge, and will likely be the bigger man on the night despite only stepping up from the weight division below.

The best offshore betting sites can hardly split the two fighters, with the Polish powerhouse the ever so slight -110 favorite. However, Alex Pereira will be extremely confident of winning as the slight underdog with the best US sportsbooks, looking to get a title shot at 205-pounds before the end of the year.

Elsewhere on the main card, Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira goes down in the welterweight division is what is another evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could well throw their name into the title picture next year, with champion Leon Edwards looking for opponents to fight next year at 170-pounds.

Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green in a lightweight fight and Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland in a welterweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 291 main card. The biggest fight of the night is of course the big one, the main event – Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje for the UFC BMF Title.

On the prelims, Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles is the feature bout over three rounds in the welterweight division. There is also another stellar heavyweight fight between two Top 10 contenders as Derrick Lewis vs Marco Rogerio De Lima goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in various division too. Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro, Jake Matthews vs Miquel Baeza, CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador, Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić and Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira make up the rest of the preliminary and early prelim card.

The full list of the Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira is the chief support in a UFC light-heavyweight contest. 10 more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘The Highlight’ and ‘The Diamond’ for the coveted BMF Title.

What a card we have on our hands from Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fights live up to the hype!

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 2 Full Undercard For UFC 291

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Delta Center on Saturday night at UFC 291. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje Lightweight 5 Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira Light-Heavyweight 3 Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira Welterweight 3 Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3 Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland Welterweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles Welterweight 3 Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima Heavyweight 3 Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro Middleweight 3 Jake Matthews vs Miquel Baeza Welterweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) CJ Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador Flyweight 3 Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić Light-Heavyweight 3 Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 3

As of today for the main event at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -125. However, Justin Gaethje is currently priced around at +110 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and get revenge over his bitter rival.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Poirier vs Gaethje 2 fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 291! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Other Content You May Like