Bodybuilder Anton Ratushnyi is already being compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger as the 19 year-old muscleman has become the youngest-ever professional bodybuilder. But just who is Anton Ratushnyi, where does he come from and what’s next for the ripped teenager?

Is Anton Ratushnyi The Next Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Weighing 245lbs with a height of 5ft 11in, Anton Ratushnyi, who is from Ukraine, has taken the world of bodybuilding by storm with many experts now labelling him the next Arnie after shattering the long-standing record of being the youngest pro bodybuilder.

With Schwarzenegger’s record standing for 57 years.



The amazing subplot to the Anton Ratushnyi story is that he only lifted his first set of weights four years ago at just 15 – going from skinny teenager to a ripped physique before he turned 20.

His intense training regime has also been showcased via his Instagram account, where he’s built-up a following of over 200,000. Sharing pictures of his progress and training from lean-to-mean inside four years.

It’s reported that he’s been strength training almost every day during this four-year period to get where he is today – telling his social media fans.

“With overcoming lots of adversity over the last year, I can’t stress enough how important it is to believe in yourself and stay true to yourself no matter what others think of you.”

“I’m so glad that I decided to pursue my true passion and didn’t let negativity get to me.

“I took the risk to prep again and challenge myself mentally, physically, and emotionally to not just succeed in bodybuilding but grow as a person who would be worthy of inspiring this new generation.”

Anton Ratushnyi – What You Need To Know



Nationality: Ukraine

Born: 2nd February 2004

Age: 19

Height: 5ft 11in

Weight: 245lbs

19-YO Anton Ratushnyi Becomes Youngest Classic Physique Competitor After Earning Pro Card https://t.co/xe2xaiCk2g via @fitness_volt — ARNOLD’S FAN (@CRUCUNO56) December 12, 2023

Anton Ratushnyi ‘Weighed’ Into The Pubic Eye In Early 2023



It was in early 2023 that Ratushnyi’s transformation started to grab the bodybuilding headlines after impressing at meets and until now had preferred to stay under the radar in terms of milking the media spotlight.

Ratushnyi’s hard work paid off by winning the NPC national division title in Texas at the end of 2023 and in the process made him the youngest Classic Physique professional bodybuilder.

This award also landed Ratushnyi with his ‘pro-card’ – meaning bodybuilding fans will be seeing a lot more of the Ukraine-born muscleman on the circuit in 2024.

Anton Ratushnyi Tipped For Mr Olympia in 2024

If Ratushnyi can land another win in bodybuilding’s biggest contest, he will then enter the sport’s history books as the youngest ever to scoop the top prize. While some shrewd bodybuilding judges are tipping him to take part in the famous Mr Olympia event in 2024 and go head-to-head with the five-time world champion and bodybuilding royalty Chris Bumstead.

Ratushnyi is also rumoured to be dating his fitness friend Sophia Julianne, with the pair often sharing ‘flexing’ pictures on their social media accounts.

Anton Ratushnyi Also Eying Up Arnold Schwarzenegger Bodybuilding Records



As we know, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger first hit the headlines as a bodybuilder – breaking many records that still stand today. Then going onto be one of the biggest names in Hollywood.



However, Anton Ratushnyi, who has already beaten Arnie’s youngest ever bodybuilder record, is also being tipped by many to smash several more in the coming years. And, who knows, after that, maybe an acting career will follow too?



What Are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Body Building Records?

Junior Mr. Europe Winner: Once

Mr. Europe Winner: Once

Mr. Universe Winner: 5 Times

Mr. Olympia Winner: 7 Times