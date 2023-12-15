Research Features

Who Is Anton Ratushnyi? Teen Bodybuilder Billed The Next Arnold Schwarzenegger

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Anton Ratushnyi 3
Anton Ratushnyi 3

Bodybuilder Anton Ratushnyi is already being compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger as the 19 year-old muscleman has become the youngest-ever professional bodybuilder. But just who is Anton Ratushnyi, where does he come from and what’s next for the ripped teenager?

Is Anton Ratushnyi The Next Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Weighing 245lbs with a height of 5ft 11in, Anton Ratushnyi, who is from Ukraine, has taken the world of bodybuilding by storm with many experts now labelling him the next Arnie after shattering the long-standing record of being the youngest pro bodybuilder.

With Schwarzenegger’s record standing for 57 years.

The amazing subplot to the Anton Ratushnyi story is that he only lifted his first set of weights four years ago at just 15 – going from skinny teenager to a ripped physique before he turned 20.

His intense training regime has also been showcased via his Instagram account, where he’s built-up a following of over 200,000. Sharing pictures of his progress and training from lean-to-mean inside four years.

It’s reported that he’s been strength training almost every day during this four-year period to get where he is today – telling his social media fans.

“With overcoming lots of adversity over the last year, I can’t stress enough how important it is to believe in yourself and stay true to yourself no matter what others think of you.”

“I’m so glad that I decided to pursue my true passion and didn’t let negativity get to me.

“I took the risk to prep again and challenge myself mentally, physically, and emotionally to not just succeed in bodybuilding but grow as a person who would be worthy of inspiring this new generation.”

Anton Ratushnyi – What You Need To Know

  • Nationality: Ukraine
  • Born: 2nd February 2004
  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5ft 11in
  • Weight: 245lbs

Anton Ratushnyi ‘Weighed’ Into The Pubic Eye In Early 2023

It was in early 2023 that Ratushnyi’s transformation started to grab the bodybuilding headlines after impressing at meets and until now had preferred to stay under the radar in terms of milking the media spotlight.

Ratushnyi’s hard work paid off by winning the NPC national division title in Texas at the end of 2023 and in the process made him the youngest Classic Physique professional bodybuilder.

This award also landed Ratushnyi with his ‘pro-card’ – meaning bodybuilding fans will be seeing a lot more of the Ukraine-born muscleman on the circuit in 2024.

Anton Ratushnyi Tipped For Mr Olympia in 2024

If Ratushnyi can land another win in bodybuilding’s biggest contest, he will then enter the sport’s history books as the youngest ever to scoop the top prize. While some shrewd bodybuilding judges are tipping him to take part in the famous Mr Olympia event in 2024 and go head-to-head with the five-time world champion and bodybuilding royalty Chris Bumstead.

Ratushnyi is also rumoured to be dating his fitness friend Sophia Julianne, with the pair often sharing ‘flexing’ pictures on their social media accounts.

Anton Ratushnyi Also Eying Up Arnold Schwarzenegger Bodybuilding Records

As we know, Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger first hit the headlines as a bodybuilder – breaking many records that still stand today. Then going onto be one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

However, Anton Ratushnyi, who has already beaten Arnie’s youngest ever bodybuilder record, is also being tipped by many to smash several more in the coming years. And, who knows, after that, maybe an acting career will follow too?

What Are Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Body Building Records?

  • Junior Mr. Europe Winner: Once
  • Mr. Europe Winner: Once
  • Mr. Universe Winner: 5 Times
  • Mr. Olympia Winner: 7 Times
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Research Features

Latest news

View all
madisen skinner
Research Features

LATEST What We Know About Madisen Skinner: Texas Volleyball Star About to Play for Her Third National Championship

Author image David Evans  •  Dec 15 2023
drive to survive1
Research Features
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” & “Full Swing” Beat Out “The Walking Dead” & “The Crown” by Hours Viewed on Netflix in First Half of 2023
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 13 2023

Netflix’s sports documentaries “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing” have made a splash in the platform’s mid-year engagement report. Capturing the essence of competition, these series delve deep…

damar hamlin2
Research Features
Top Ten Most Searched Athletes on Google in 2023
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 12 2023

As we reflect on the year 2023, it’s fascinating to see which athletes captured the world’s attention and dominated online searches. From rising stars to seasoned champions, these sports figures…

sean stellato
Research Features
What We Know About Tommy DeVito’s Agent, Sean Stellato – Who Else He Represents and His Football Resume
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 12 2023
mya lesnar
Research Features
What We Know About Mya Lynn Lesnar: Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 06 2023
toppaidassistants
Research Features
Top 10 Highest-Paid Assistant Coaches in College Football
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 24 2023
Biggest Sponsorship Deals in the NFL
Research Features
Which NFL Player Will Earn the Most From Sponsorships in 2023/24?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 06 2023
Arrow to top