The highly-anticipated Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley rematch is almost upon us as it headlines the stellar UFC 316 fight card on Saturday, June 7.

The UFC Bantamweight Title is on the line in the main event of the next UFC pay-per-view show, with several other highly competitive fights also on the rest of the main card and prelims.

When Is UFC 316? Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley Rematch Headlines On June 7th

UFC 315 has been and gone with Jack Della Maddalena becoming the new welterweight king after defeating Belal Muhammad. Now, the next UFC pay-per-view event is just around the corner.

The Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley rematch headlines UFC 316 on Saturday, June 7 at the Prudential Center Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Not only does this compelling UFC Bantamweight Title contest headline UFC 316, but there are several other 50/50 fights on the bill prior to the big one in the main event.

Dvalishvili’s 135-pound belt is on the line here, with ‘Suga’ aiming to become a two-time king of the bantamweight’s after losing his title to Merab in his last fight.

‘The Machine’ won the UFC Bantamweight Title with his UFC 306 victory over O’Malley before then successfully defending it last time out against Umar Nurmagomedov in the UFC 311 Fight of the Night in January.

Now, Dvalishvili aims to make a second successful defense of his 135-pound belt against a former foe and the man he won the coveted world championship belt from.

Since then, O’Malley has had surgery and recovered from a lengthy injury, looking to right the wrong of the first fight and win the UFC Bantamweight Title for a second time.

UFC President Dana White is serving up a treat for MMA fans with the sixth pay-per-view event of the year as the UFC roadshow heads to Newark.

Juliana Pena vs Kayla Harrison Confirmed As UFC 316 Co-Main Event, Jose Aldo In Action On UFC 316 Main Card

Although Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley is headlining UFC 316 for the UFC Bantamweight Title, the co-main event is a quite remarkable fight too in itself.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Juliana Pena aims to defend her 135-pound belt against the #2 ranked Kayla Harrison in the UFC 316 co-main event.

After beating Raquel Pennington to win the belt back after having lost it to Amanda Nunes the fight before, Pena now aims to defend it successfully for the first time in what is her fourth successive UFC Title fight.

There are several other big names and future stars also featuring on the UFC 316 fight card. Stalward Kelvin Gastelum is in action in a middleweight contest against Joe Pyfer, with Vincente Luque vs Kevin Holland a Fight of the Night contender also on the main card.

Flyweight prospect Joshua Van is also in action as he faces the #12 ranked Bruno Silva to kick off the UFC 316 main card.

What an event we have on our hands at UFC 316 – the next UFC PPV on Saturday, June 7 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey! Check out the full card below.

Full UFC 316 Fight Card

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs Sean O’Malley 2 Bantamweight 5 Juliana Pena (c) vs Kayla Harrison Women’s Bantamweight 5 Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer Middleweight 3 Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland Welterweight 3 Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van Flyweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN+/Disney+) Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong Women’s Flyweight 3 Jeka Saragih vs Yoo Joo-sang Featherweight 3 Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz Lightweight 3 TBA TBA TBA Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+/Disney+) TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA