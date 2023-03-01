While WhatsApp may differ in certain aspects from other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, the cross-platform has more than two billion monthly active users worldwide and ranks high among social media users.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, WhatsApp is the favorite platform among social media users, ahead of Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Almost 16% of Social Media Users Named WhatsApp as Their Favorite Platform

The social media landscape is highly competitive and constantly changing. Platforms that can keep users engaged for longer periods, provide targeted and effective advertising solutions for businesses, and strike a balance between collecting data and protecting users’ privacy are likely to be more successful in the long run.

WhatsApp ranks high in this dynamic market. With over 420 million downloads worldwide, WhatsApp was the third most-downloaded app in 2022. And while Facebook and YouTube may lead by the number of monthly active users, for most social media users, WhatsApp is the number one platform.

According to Digital 2023 Global Overview Report, almost 16% of social media users aged between 16 and 64 named WhatsApp as their favorite choice. Instagram ranked as the second most popular platform with a 14.3% share among respondents, just 0.1% more than the world’s largest social media platform Facebook.

Statistics show WeChat ranked on high fourth place with a 12.1% share, almost double that of TikTok. Twitter and Facebook Messenger were in the middle of the list with 3.4% and 2.6% shares, respectively. The survey also showed LinkedIn was the least popular among social media users, with only 0.9% of respondents naming the platform their favorite choice.

Average Time Spent Using WhatsApp Dropped 6.7% Year-over-Year

Although WhatsApp is the favorite social media platform for many social media users, the average time spent using the app has dropped in 2022.

The Digital 2023 Global Overview Report showed last year, Android users worldwide spent an average of 17 hours and 20 minutes using WhatsApp per month, or 6.7% less than in 2021. In fact, WhatsApp was the only app besides Line whose monthly usage time decreased.

TikTok remained an absolute king in this category, with an average of 23 hours and 28 minutes spent using the app in one month, almost 20% more than a year before. Facebook followed, with just as impressive 19 hours and 43 minutes. Instagram ranked behind WhatsApp with an average of 12 hours per month.

However, statistics show that Telegram saw the biggest year-over-year growth. Last year, Android users spent almost four hours using the app per month, or 33% more than in 2021.