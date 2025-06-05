NBA

What do the 2024-25 Thunder and the 1976-77 Trail Blazers have in common?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder proved they are one of the top teams in the NBA. Their 68-14 record was the best in the league. Oklahoma City finished with the #1 seed in the West playoffs. 

OKC beat the Timberwolves in five games in the WCF to advance to their first Finals since 2012. Game 1 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST. Ahead of that matchup, the Thunder are making playoff history. They are the second youngest team in NBA history to make the Finals. The youngest was the Portland Trail Blazers in 1976-77.

Can the Thunder cap off a historic season with the Larry O’Brien trophy?


With an average age of 25.6, the Oklahoma City Thunder were the youngest team in the NBA in 2024-25. The oldest player on their roster is 31-year-old Alex Caruso. Despite being rather inexperienced in the playoffs, that hasn’t stopped OKC from dominating its opponents. On Thursday, the Thunder will host the Pacers for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The Thunder are the second youngest team in the last 70 years to make the NBA Finals. Only the 1976-77 Trail Blazers were younger. Portland had an average age of 25.03 entering that season. Only one player, Herm Gilliman, had more than five years of NBA experience enring that Finals. The Trail Blazers beat the 76ers in six games to win their first and only NBA title. Portland was led by the late great, Bill Walton.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder hope to finish their historic 2024-25 season with a championship. OKC would become the second youngest team in league history to win the Finals. Game 1 is Thursday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Oklahoma City Thunder are heavy favorites to win it all, but you can’t count out a Pacers team that doesn’t quit.

