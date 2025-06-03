The stage is set. Under the brightest lights, with the echoes of history and the weight of dreams, the NBA Finals begin. Oklahoma City. Indiana. A matchup few predicted, yet one that holds all the elements of something unforgettable. With Media Day already buzzing and Game 1 tipping off Thursday, this Finals isn’t just a conclusion — it’s a celebration of what basketball can be when belief outpaces expectations.

It’s a showdown between rising stars and seasoned leaders, between a franchise reborn and one chasing its first taste of championship glory. It begins, as always, with the ball in the air — and everything to play for.

The Road to the Finals: Thunder and Pacers Collide

In a league defined by super teams and star-studded rotations, the Thunder and Pacers charted their own course. Oklahoma City didn’t just win — they swept their regular-season series against Indiana with precision and poise. On December 26, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 45 points, erasing an early deficit and establishing dominance. By March 29, he tallied 33 more, and the Thunder cruised again, 132–111.

The Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals will be the first to feature two teams under the luxury tax since it went into effect 22 years ago. pic.twitter.com/2SDQ1iUQf7 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 1, 2025

Indiana’s path was tougher, climbing through the East and finally toppling the Knicks in Game 6. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and the ever-resilient Rick Carlisle, the Pacers proved more than worthy. But now comes their toughest test — stopping the hottest team in basketball and the league’s newly crowned MVP.

MVP Tears and Thunderous Odds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t just win the MVP — he wore it. In a moment soaked in sincerity, he teared up, speaking of his wife, gratitude, and quiet perseverance replacing brash victory laps. Canada’s Steve Nash, the country’s first MVP, called it a “moment of legacy.” Gilgeous-Alexander’s honor punctuates a season where he bested Nikola Jokic and reminded everyone of the beauty in a star who builds, not buys, his spotlight.

This is officially the greatest season by a Canadian basketball player…ever. I’m a Steve Nash guy…but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the verge of something magical! *1st in NBA in PPG

*2nd in steals

*1st in plus/minus

*1st in 30-point games

*1st in 40-point games

*1st in… pic.twitter.com/lE4UKjb34z — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) May 29, 2025

As the Finals approach, oddsmakers echo the sentiment. Oklahoma City enters as heavy favorites, listed at -700. The Pacers, defiant and dangerous, carry +500 odds. For Game 1, the Thunder are 9.5-point favorites. The most likely series outcome? Thunder in five. But titles aren’t handed to favorites — they’re taken.

The Schedule: When the Moments Happen

The Finals unfold on the familiar rhythm of June — a cadence etched into basketball’s soul. Every game will air on ABC, prime-time appointments for a nation ready to witness greatness.

The official schedule of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV between the Pacers and Thunder! Game 1: Thursday, June 5th at 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/Nv0TZrkHoc — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2025

Game 1: June 5, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Game 2: June 8, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3: June 11, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Game 4: June 13, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Game 5: June 16, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary

Game 6: June 19, Oklahoma City at Indiana, if necessary

Game 7: June 22, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary

No conflict with the Stanley Cup Final means full attention belongs here — where buzzer-beaters, legacies, and heartbreak are born.

Value in the Numbers: Finding the Edge

Despite the clear edge in talent and depth for Oklahoma City, the odds have perhaps swung too far. At -700 to win the series, you’d have to wager $700 just to make $100. And while the Thunder have earned respect, that number implies near-certainty — something rarely found in a Finals built on matchups and moments.

“Oil and water don’t mix” My mini video essay on why Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals has a chance to be special. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/H0T3cDAhSg — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) June 1, 2025

Consider this: Indiana has weathered the storm through the East, knocking off Milwaukee and New York, two top-tier teams. Their offense flows, their spacing is elite, and they’ve shown resilience. With a +2.5 game spread priced at -110, bettors can find value without needing a Pacers upset — just a competitive series.

Over 4.5 games is also listed at -425, indicating market expectation of at least five games. And if you believe Indiana can steal two or force a Game 6, that’s a playable narrative, even without wagering on the long +500 moneyline.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Dismiss the Underdog

The Thunder deserve to be favorites. But the gap between these teams may not be as wide as the odds suggest. In a series where Indiana’s strengths align perfectly against Oklahoma City’s usual advantages, the Pacers don’t need to shock the world — they just need to keep playing their brand of basketball.

The Finals often come down to who can execute, who can stay composed, and who seizes the biggest moments. Indiana’s offense, ball control, and momentum make them a dangerous underdog — and maybe, a wise bet.

In the quiet calculus of postseason greatness, coaches etch their names with wins. Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault, in just 26 playoff games, holds the best winning percentage in NBA postseason history (.692). Just behind him? A man named Phil Jackson. For Indiana’s Rick Carlisle, this series is a ladder: one win places him among the 25 coaches with five Finals wins. A title would place him in rarified air, joining just 16 others who’ve claimed eight.

Beyond the Finals, the horizon comes fast: the NBA Draft follows June 25–26, and with it, another wave of hope. But for now, the focus narrows. The Finals are here. And somewhere between the tip and the trophy, a new chapter in NBA history waits to be written.