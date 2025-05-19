The Stanley Cup Final is one of the biggest events in sport, with two teams taking part in a seven-game series to win the illustrious trophy – but what are the most memorable moments in history?

Top 5 Most Memorable Moments In Stanley Cup Finals History

1. Bobby Orr Scores ‘Flying Goal’ – 1970

In 1970 the Stanley Cup Final Series was played out between the Boston Bruins and St Louis Blues, as the Bruins looked to win their first Stanley Cup since 1941 and the St Louis franchise eyed up a first ever title.

After three straight victories the Bruins were one win away from a complete whitewash victory and went into Game 4 knowing a victory would secure the title.

The final game was tied at 3-3 after the three periods of regular time, meaning the match went to overtime and Bruins defenseman, Bobby Orr scored the winning goal – but the image from the goal itself is the biggest moment.

Orr smashed the ball into the net but after making contact with the ball he flew through the air following a trip and the image that followed is one of the most iconic in the history of the NHL.

55 years ago today: Bobby Orr wins Stanley Cup for Bruins in sweep. OT goal celebration is caught by Ray Lussier, a Boston Record-American photog, who gets a seat to shoot in OT when another man goes to get a beer. By the time he returned,Orr had scored & Lussier had his shot! pic.twitter.com/YvcQc0KqGd — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 10, 2025

2. Toronto Maple Leafs Overturn Three Match Deficit (1942)

Next on the list we have a piece of NHL history which came in 1942, as the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have won the Stanley Cup 13 times, which is the second highest tally in NHL history, came back from 3-0 down to win the series 4-3 against the Detroit Red Wings.

Despite hosting the first two matches of the series, the Maple Leafs found themselves 2-0 down after losing the opening match 3-2 and the following encounter 4-2.

They were then in Detroit’s back-yard and suffered a third consecutive defeat, losing 5-2 and NHL fans believed it was all-but over going into the fourth match.

However, after winning the fourth match 9-3, the Maple Leafs went on to win the following two matches (3-0 & 3-1) meaning the series went down to the seventh game at 3-3.

Pete Langelle went on to score the crucial goal as the Maple Leafs picked up a 3-1 victory and became the first team in history to overturn a 3-0 series deficit.

3. Patrick Kane’s ‘Phantom Goal’ – 2010

Moving forward in time now and we have the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff final series between the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Chicago Blackhawks managed to pick up a 4-2 series victory to win their fourth Stanley Cup title and end an almost 50-year wait for the NHL’s biggest prize.

The biggest moment of this battle came in Game 6, as Patrick Kane scored the winning goal in overtime to win the vital fourth match and clinch the trophy.

However, this goal has been deemed the ‘Phantom Goal’ as Kane’s strike went into the goal but was then stuck under the padding of the net and officials, players and fans were left bewildered by the pucks whereabouts.

Only Kane and Patrick Sharp appeared to be aware that it had gone into the net, as a video review was required to give Kane the goal and win the Blackhawks’ fourth Stanley Cup.

Patrick Kane scores to win the Stanley Cup against the Philadelphia Flyers (2010) pic.twitter.com/Bv5GIqdegj — Retro Sports Moments (@HistroyInSports) July 15, 2015

4. 17 Seconds Of Chaos – 2013

In June 2013, the Chicago Blackhawks were once again involved in one of the craziest moments in Stanley Cup finals history, as they took on the Boston Bruins.

After five games of the series, the Blackhawks were 3-2 up overall and were looking to finish the series in game six, to avoid any chance of a seventh deciding game.

However, the Bruins were not going down easily and with just over a minute remaining the Boston-based franchise were 2-1 up and the series looked to be heading for a seventh game.

There was 1:16 minutes on the clock when Bryan Bickell scored to bring the game even at 2-2 and then 17 seconds later, Dave Bolland scored again for Blackhawks to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

The sheer pandemonium in the TD Garden was truly sensational, turning a defeat into a Stanley Cup title in just 17 seconds and is undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments in history.

5. Fleury Stanley Cup Winning Save – 2009

Finally on this list we have some love for the goalies, as Marc-Andre Fleury made one of the greatest saves in NHL history to win the Pittsburgh Penguins their third Stanley Cup.

After six matches the Stanley Cup finals series was tied at 3-3, meaning the match needed to be decided in Game 7 at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

The Penguins managed to find a 2-1 lead with mere seconds remaining on the clock and as time ticked down the Detroit Red Wings managed to create one last attack.

Henrik Zetterberg’s blocked shot fell to the ever-reliable Nicklas Lidstrom and from less than a meter away from goal, the Red Wings star smashed the ball goal-wards and looked to have leveled the match.

However, Fleury had other ideas in the Pittsburgh Penguins goal as he made one of the greatest saves of all-time, using pure instinct and athleticism to block the shot with under two-seconds remaining.

In the dying seconds of #Game7 in the 2009 #StanleyCup Final, Marc-Andre Fleury made a stop to remember! Seconds later, he and the rest of his @penguins would celebrate its first Cup since 1992. 🗓️: June 12, 2009 pic.twitter.com/Hlv83K1FKU — NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2024