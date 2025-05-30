NHL

Oilers win over Stars to advance to Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
The Edmonton Oilers comfortably saw out their series against the Dallas Stars to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

Oilers beat Stars to make Stanley Cup Final

There was no doubting the Edmonton Oilers’ superiority over the Dallas Stars in the Conference Finals this year and on Thursday night they were able to close out the series.

It took just five games for the Oilers to advance to the Stanley Cup Final and on Thursday the team was able to put six goals past the Stars for a second time in the postseason.

After losing game 1 on the road in Dallas there really was no competition in the matchup, as the Oilers won by an aggregate score of 20-5 across the four wins.

All six of the goals were shared out amongst the team, with Jeff Skinner, Corey Perry, Kasperi Kapanen, Evander Kane, Mattias Janmark and of course the ever-reliable Connor McDavid all getting on the scoresheet.

Stanley Cup Final rematch

Meeting the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final this year will be old rivals, the Florida Panthers, and of course this isn’t the first time the teams have faced off on the biggest stage in the NHL.

This year’s Stanley Cup Final will be a rematch of the 2024 series and the Oilers will be out for revenge as they look to prevent the Panthers from winning back to back championships.

Last year’s Stanley Cup was a thriller like no other and from start to finish it was impossible to call who would win right until the very last game, with the series going all the way to seven games.

Although the Panthers took a 3-1 lead, the Oilers were able to come back to 3-3 before a dramatic game 7 which the Panthers were able to scrape a 2-1 win in.

Only eight teams in the NHL have ever secured back-to-back Stanley Cups and the Panthers are looking to become the fourth franchise to achieve the feat in the last 30 years.

The rematch in 2025 is just the second Stanley Cup Final rematch in the past 40 years and only the 11th in league history.

Florida also closed out its series against the Carolina Hurricanes in just five games, so there can be no complaints over rest times ahead of the final playoff series this year.

When is the 2025 Stanley Cup Final?

There isn’t long to wait for NHL fans ahead of the Stanley Cup Final, with game 1 getting underway on Wednesday, June 4th.

In their revenge mission this year the Edmonton Oilers hold a slight advantage, as they will play game 1 at home and should the series go to a game 7 it would be played in Edmonton.

Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Final schedule

  • Game 1: Panthers @ Oilers – Wednesday, June 4, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Panthers @ Oilers – Friday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 3: Oilers @ Panthers – Monday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 4: Oilers @ Panthers – Thursday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Panthers @ Oilers – Saturday, June 14, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Oilers @ Panthers – Tuesday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Panthers @ Oilers – Friday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET
