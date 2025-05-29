Florida Panthers star, Matthew Tkachuk, has identified the key reason why his side can win consecutive Stanley Cup titles after winning the Eastern Conference Finals.

Florida Panthers Beat Carolina Hurricanes In Eastern Conference Finals

The 2024 Stanley Cup winners booked their place in a consecutive final after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday 28 May, to clinch a 4-1 series win.

Sebastian Aho put the Hurricanes ahead by two in the opening period before Tkachuk pulled one back for the Panthers with a power play strike to leave the score at 2-1 going into the second period.

Mere seconds into the second section of play, Evan Rodrigues found an equalizer for the Panthers, however, this was short-lived as Anton Lundell regained the lead for Carolina.

The Panthers did not want this series going any longer and Seth Jarvis, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett all scored in the final period to clinch the victory for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky put in a superb display in the Florida Panthers goal, making 20 saves throughout the match and boasting a strong saving percentage of .870.

What Did Matthew Tkachuk Say About Florida Panthers Reaching Stanley Cup Final?

After securing their fourth and final victory over the Hurricanes, the Panthers became the first team to reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2025 and have now won the Eastern Conference Final in three consecutive seasons.

One man that has been a crucial part of this success is Matthew Tkachuk, who made his move to Florida in July 2022 and became one of the highest paid players in the NHL at the time.

Following the Panthers’ triumph over the Hurricanes, Tkachuk revealed that the impressive 2025 campaign is largely down to the new faces in Florida – stating last year’s roster could not have managed it.

Tkachuk said: “We wouldn’t be in this position without the new guys that we have this year. If we had run back the same team as last year, we wouldn’t be in this position right now.

“I’m a firm believer in each year you have your core pieces, but the additions that you make help put us over the top to this point. I really just want to win it for those guys.”

The American ice hockey star has been a pivotal player for the Panthers in this year’s NHL Playoff stages, contributing with 16 points in 17 games so far (5G + 11A).

Have the Florida Panthers Ever Won Consecutive Stanley Cup Titles?

As previously mentioned, the Florida Panthers have now won the Eastern Conference Finals for three consecutive seasons and are now looking to win their second-straight Stanley Cup.

This would be a historic landmark for the Florida-based franchise, as they have never won the Stanley Cup two-years in a row and would join an elite lists of sides that have managed to do so.

The most recent example of this came in 2020 and 2021, as the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to clinch the illustrious on both occasions – beating the Dallas Stars in 2020 and Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

In order for the Panthers to achieve this goal, they will need to beat either the Dallas Stars or the Edmonton Oilers, who are currently in an ongoing Western Conference Finals series.

The Oilers are currently 3-1 up, meaning a win in the fourth encounter would book a place in this year’s Stanley Cup Final – a repeat of the 2024 meeting between the Oilers and Panthers.