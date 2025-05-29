NHL

Matthew Tkachuk Reveals Major Reason Why Florida Panthers Can Win Consecutive Stanley Cup Titles After Eastern Conference Final Victory

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers star, Matthew Tkachuk, has identified the key reason why his side can win consecutive Stanley Cup titles after winning the Eastern Conference Finals.

Florida Panthers Beat Carolina Hurricanes In Eastern Conference Finals

The 2024 Stanley Cup winners booked their place in a consecutive final after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday 28 May, to clinch a 4-1 series win.

Sebastian Aho put the Hurricanes ahead by two in the opening period before Tkachuk pulled one back for the Panthers with a power play strike to leave the score at 2-1 going into the second period.

Mere seconds into the second section of play, Evan Rodrigues found an equalizer for the Panthers, however, this was short-lived as Anton Lundell regained the lead for Carolina.

The Panthers did not want this series going any longer and Seth Jarvis, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett all scored in the final period to clinch the victory for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky put in a superb display in the Florida Panthers goal, making 20 saves throughout the match and boasting a strong saving percentage of .870.

What Did Matthew Tkachuk Say About Florida Panthers Reaching Stanley Cup Final?

After securing their fourth and final victory over the Hurricanes, the Panthers became the first team to reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2025 and have now won the Eastern Conference Final in three consecutive seasons.

One man that has been a crucial part of this success is Matthew Tkachuk, who made his move to Florida in July 2022 and became one of the highest paid players in the NHL at the time.

Following the Panthers’ triumph over the Hurricanes, Tkachuk revealed that the impressive 2025 campaign is largely down to the new faces in Florida – stating last year’s roster could not have managed it.

Tkachuk said: “We wouldn’t be in this position without the new guys that we have this year. If we had run back the same team as last year, we wouldn’t be in this position right now.

“I’m a firm believer in each year you have your core pieces, but the additions that you make help put us over the top to this point. I really just want to win it for those guys.”

The American ice hockey star has been a pivotal player for the Panthers in this year’s NHL Playoff stages, contributing with 16 points in 17 games so far (5G + 11A).

Have the Florida Panthers Ever Won Consecutive Stanley Cup Titles?

As previously mentioned, the Florida Panthers have now won the Eastern Conference Finals for three consecutive seasons and are now looking to win their second-straight Stanley Cup.

This would be a historic landmark for the Florida-based franchise, as they have never won the Stanley Cup two-years in a row and would join an elite lists of sides that have managed to do so.

The most recent example of this came in 2020 and 2021, as the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to clinch the illustrious on both occasions – beating the Dallas Stars in 2020 and Montreal Canadiens in 2021.

In order for the Panthers to achieve this goal, they will need to beat either the Dallas Stars or the Edmonton Oilers, who are currently in an ongoing Western Conference Finals series.

The Oilers are currently 3-1 up, meaning a win in the fourth encounter would book a place in this year’s Stanley Cup Final – a repeat of the 2024 meeting between the Oilers and Panthers.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of U.S. and British outlets. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in professional soccer stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of U.S. and British outlets. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in professional soccer stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers
NHL

LATEST Matthew Tkachuk Reveals Major Reason Why Florida Panthers Can Win Consecutive Stanley Cup Titles After Eastern Conference Final Victory

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025
Hyman Injury Oilers Stars
NHL
Zach Hyman Set To Miss Remaining Western Conference Finals Matches For Edmonton Oilers After Wrist Surgery
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025

The Edmonton Oilers will be without star man, Zach Hyman, for the remaining NHL playoff matches after the Canadian underwent surgery for an injury in Game Four against the Dallas…

Hurricanes Panthers Injury
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Injury Report (Game 5): Panthers Handed Boost As Sam Reinhart Edges Closer To Return
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025

The Florida Panthers are set to have a vital boost in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes, as Sam Reinhart is close to returning from injury. Will Sam Reinhart Play…

Oilers Stars Injury
NHL
NHL Playoff Injury Report: Mattias Ekholm Pushing For Return To Edmonton Oilers While Roope Hintz Close To Recovery For Dallas Stars
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 27 2025
NHL Playoffs: Familiar Faces Return to Chase the Stanley Cup in Battle-Tested Conference Finals
NHL
NHL Playoffs: Familiar Faces Return to Chase the Stanley Cup in Battle-Tested Conference Finals
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2025
Sam Reinhart Injury
NHL
Florida Panthers Star Sam Reinhart A Doubt For Game 3 Against Carolina Hurricanes Due To ‘Lower Body’ Injury
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 23 2025
NHL Draft 2025
NHL
How Does The NHL Draft Work? Everything You Need To Know About The 2025 NHL Draft
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 22 2025
Arrow to top