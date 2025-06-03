NHL

Jesper Fast forced to retire with serious neck injury after 11 NHL seasons with Rangers, Hurricanes

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 22551223 168396541 lowres
USATSI 22551223 168396541 lowres

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast has been forced to retire with a serious neck injury after 11 seasons in the NHL.

The 33-year-old announced his decision on Monday, saying: “I never took for granted the privilege of playing in the best league in the world.

“I am grateful for all of the teammates, coaches, staff and fans from the Rangers and Hurricanes who made my time in the NHL so special, and for my family for everything they did to help me achieve and live my dream.”

Fast was last seen on the ice in April 2024 when he was cross-checked from behind into the boards by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

To make matters worse, that game didn’t have an impact on the standings as Carolina was already playoff-bound and rested numerous players.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour spoke about how the incident made him feel ‘sick’ and during the team’s end-of-year interviews a month later, Fast wore a neck brace when speaking to reporters.

Last August, the Hurricanes announced Fast had undergone neck surgery and would miss the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign.

WATCH: Jesper Fast’s OT winner in Game 2 vs New York Islanders 2023

Fast enjoyed 11 successful NHL seasons with Hurricanes and New York Rangers

Fast was selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Rangers and after spells in Sweden and the American Hockey League, he made his debut for New York in October 2013.

He broke through during the latter stages of that campaign, playing all three of the Rangers’ final regular season games and going on to record his first career NHL playoff point with an assist in Game 1 of the Metropolitan Division Semifinal against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Fast impressed in the 2014-15 preseason and made New York’s roster out of training camp, scoring his first NHL regular season goal on November 29 – also against the Flyers, three days before his 23rd birthday.

He finished the regular season with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 58 games and was promoted to a top-six forward role by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Fast tallied a goal and three assists in the seven-game playoff series against the Washington Capitals and scored twice in Game 3 of the against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It marked the first multi-goal game of his career, becoming the first Rangers rookie to do so since Brandon Dubinsky in 2008 and the first with a multi-goal playoff game on the road since Mike Ridley in 1986.

He signed for the Hurricanes as a free agent in October 2020 and scored the overtime and series-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals later that season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 26009943 168396541 lowres
NHL

LATEST Oilers forward Connor Brown available for Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 vs Panthers

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jun 02 2025
Connor McDavid Oilers
NHL
Oilers win over Stars to advance to Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 30 2025

The Edmonton Oilers comfortably saw out their series against the Dallas Stars to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row. Oilers beat Stars to…

Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers
NHL
Matthew Tkachuk Reveals Major Reason Why Florida Panthers Can Win Consecutive Stanley Cup Titles After Eastern Conference Final Victory
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025

Florida Panthers star, Matthew Tkachuk, has identified the key reason why his side can win consecutive Stanley Cup titles after winning the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida Panthers Beat Carolina Hurricanes…

Hyman Injury Oilers Stars
NHL
Zach Hyman Set To Miss Remaining Western Conference Finals Matches For Edmonton Oilers After Wrist Surgery
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 29 2025
Hurricanes Panthers Injury
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers Injury Report (Game 5): Panthers Handed Boost As Sam Reinhart Edges Closer To Return
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025
Oilers Stars Injury
NHL
NHL Playoff Injury Report: Mattias Ekholm Pushing For Return To Edmonton Oilers While Roope Hintz Close To Recovery For Dallas Stars
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 27 2025
NHL Playoffs: Familiar Faces Return to Chase the Stanley Cup in Battle-Tested Conference Finals
NHL
NHL Playoffs: Familiar Faces Return to Chase the Stanley Cup in Battle-Tested Conference Finals
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 23 2025
Arrow to top