The journey has been chaotic. The destinations, familiar. The NHL playoffs, defined by upsets and comebacks, has now delivered a conference finals quartet shaped by experience. These are not Cinderella stories. They are seasoned contenders—teams shaped by recent heartbreak and hardened by the weight of unfinished business. Dallas. Edmonton. Carolina. Florida. Four teams, eight wins away. Four locker rooms that know what it means to come close and walk away empty. And now, with the lights brighter and the margin thinner, they return—not as surprises, but as survivors. The paths here were different. The mission, shared: raise the Cup.

East Final: Quiet Grit Meets Unfinished Business

The Florida Panthers were down two games to none. They’d been here before. So they responded—not with panic, but poise. A Game 7 dismantling of Toronto punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference final for the third straight year.

Their opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, arrives rested and ruthless. They’ve played just ten games this postseason, dispatching New Jersey and Washington with the kind of defensive structure that doesn’t make headlines—but makes statements. Frederik Andersen has been clinical in net, and their penalty kill has operated at a suffocating 93.3%. They don’t have a MacKinnon or a McDavid. They don’t need one.

Rod Brind’Amour’s team thrives in the margins. They’re not flashy. They’re effective. Svechnikov, Aho, and Jarvis don’t dominate highlight reels, but they dominate shifts. Their style may lack superstar wattage, but it burns just as hot.

Florida remembers last year’s sweep of Carolina. Four one-goal wins. Four lessons in how thin the line can be. Matthew Tkachuk, battered and unbowed, remains the heartbeat of a team that’s played deeper into June than anyone once expected.

This rematch isn’t about revenge. It’s about resolve. And this time, both teams bring belief—tempered by memory, fueled by what they’ve already endured.

West Final: Two Powers, One Redemption Arc

Wednesday night, Katy Perry won’t be the headliner in Dallas. Corey Perry will be. And so will Connor McDavid. Because the Western Conference final is less about entertainment and more about legacy.

For Edmonton, it’s been a slow build. A team long carried by its two stars—McDavid and Leon Draisaitl—has found something deeper: balance. Stuart Skinner has been sharp. Their defensive corps has matured. And with each series win, the weight of unmet expectations grows lighter.

They’ve been close. Now, they’re dangerous.

Dallas, too, has grown. They’ve faced elite teams and endured. Goalie Jake Oettinger has been the backbone, weathering Colorado’s firepower and Winnipeg’s push. Now he meets an Oilers team that sent them packing last year. His numbers are better. His belief, stronger.

Coach Pete DeBoer has lived on this playoff stage—six trips to the third round in seven years, all while watching others hoist what he hasn’t. Fired twice during that span, he now leads a Stars team with depth, grit, and the understanding of what it takes.

This isn’t just about the next four wins. It’s about proving that what happened last year doesn’t have to happen again. Both teams have been close enough to taste it. Now, they want to drink from it.

Four Teams, One Destination—and One Truth

There is a familiarity to this final four—but not fatigue. These aren’t reruns. They’re continuations. Chapters revisited, not yet finished.

Each of the remaining teams has reached this point within the last three years. Each has learned what it feels like to fall just short. And each returns with a clearer understanding of how thin the line between celebration and silence really is.

The Panthers were runners-up. The Stars, vanquished by the Oilers. Carolina, swept away. Edmonton, broken in six games.

Now, they are back—with hardened edges and hopeful hearts.

Eight wins separate them from immortality. Eight wins from the names etched into silver. No one arrives here by accident. And no one moves forward without scars.

But perhaps that’s what makes this round feel less like an audition and more like a reckoning. Four teams, all hungry. All familiar. All unwilling to be left behind again.

