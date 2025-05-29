NHL

Zach Hyman Set To Miss Remaining Western Conference Finals Matches For Edmonton Oilers After Wrist Surgery

Louis Fargher
Hyman Injury Oilers Stars

The Edmonton Oilers will be without star man, Zach Hyman, for the remaining NHL playoff matches after the Canadian underwent surgery for an injury in Game Four against the Dallas Stars.

How Did Zach Hyman Get Injured?

The Edmonton Oilers star was forced off in Game 4 against the Dallas Stars after a relatively tame collision with Dallas’, Mason Marchment, which left Hyman in clear discomfort.

It was clear to see that this was a substantial amount of pain for Hyman as he rushed towards the Oilers dressing room and was holding his right arm.

After further tests from the experts in Edmonton, it has been revealed that Hyman required surgery on his right wrist and this was reportedly completed on Wednesday 28 May evening.

This injury could not have come at a worse time as Hyman was playing superbly, leading the way for hits in the post-season (111).

Will Zach Hyman Miss NHL Playoffs?

After Hyman suffered his injury in Game 4, Edmonton Oilers fans began to worry over whether or not their star winger would be able to compete in the remaining playoff matches.

However, with his injury requiring surgery it has now confirmed that the 32-year-old will be unavailable for the coming weeks/months and the the five-time Stanley Cup winners will need to find a strong replacement.

This will be no easy task as the Canadian has been a leading figure in the Oilers’ dressing room and Viktor Arvidsson is set to be the man that steps in during Hyman’s absence.

Oilers head coach, Kris Knoblauch, spoke about Hyman’s recent injury and admitted that his side will miss their star man – but it gives other players the chance to show their worth.

Knoblauch said: “He’s put everything out there. You look at what he’s done the last two years in the playoffs. Last year, throughout the season, he scored 70 goals and numerous big, important goals in the playoffs. And this year, scoring key goals, but the physical department.

“How many hits he had and his two-way play was tremendous. Now that we’re going to be missing him, we’re going to need other guys to step up.

“Zach’s going to be a huge hole. We have a lot of depth that guys can come in and step up. We were very fortunate to have the depth that we had last season. This year we’re probably a little step above that.”

Can Edmonton Oilers Reach Stanley Cup Finals in Game Five?

The Edmonton Oilers have took control of their own fate against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals, winning three of the opening four games and needing one more win to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

After losing the opening match 6-3, murmurs over a possible thrashing in this series against Dallas started to circulate and the Oilers needed a big response in the following encounters.

This is exactly what occurred, as the Oilers went on to pick up three consecutive victories, winning 3-0 in Game 2, 6-1 in Game 3 and 4-1 in Game 4.

Putting in such dominant performances means the Oilers are now just one win away from reaching consecutive Stanley Cup Finals and a step closer to ending a 35-year wait for the sport’s biggest trophy.

The 2025 NHL Draft is coming up in the next few weeks and Edmonton will be taking one of the final slots if they were to reach the Stanley Cup Final once again.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of U.S. and British outlets. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in professional soccer stadiums.
