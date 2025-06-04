NHL

NHL Eyes Hawk-Eye Tech Expansion for Automated Officiating and Fan Engagement

James Lloyd
NHL Hawk-eye expansion to improve officiating

The NHL has partnered with Sony’s Hawk-Eye to enhance officiating and fan engagement through player tracking, virtual broadcasts, and potential VR experiences.

NHL Hawk-Eye Deal

The NHL is doubling down on Hawk-Eye technology, signing a multi-year deal with Sony to integrate advanced tracking tools that could dramatically alter officiating decisions and fan experiences across the sport.

The league’s new agreement makes Sony an official NHL technology partner, expanding Hawk-Eye’s influence beyond instant replay and into real-time tracking, player evaluation, and immersive digital content — including automated offsides reviews and VR fan experiences.

“This partnership now canvases across their whole company in a way that’s going to affect everyone in our community,” said David Lehanski, NHL EVP of business development and innovation.

What is Hawk-Eye Technology in Hockey?

Hawk-Eye Innovations has revolutionized officiating in various sports, most notably tennis and cricket, and is now helping the NHL map every motion on the ice. Using 60-frames-per-second optical tracking systems, Hawk-Eye tracks:

  • 29 points on each player

  • 3 points on every stick

This data fuels more than replays — it powers real-time visualizations, performance analytics, and soon, may assist automated rule enforcement, including offsides and goal-line calls.

All 32 NHL arenas are now equipped with the Hawk-Eye setup, enabling league-wide standardization of tracking capabilities.

Will the NHL Use AI for Offsides and Goal Reviews?

Yes — or at least, it’s under serious consideration.

The league is evaluating whether Hawk-Eye’s player tracking data can support real-time automated officiating for both offside infractions and goal confirmations.

But hockey’s speed and fluidity pose unique challenges compared to sports like soccer or football. According to the NHL, they’re still testing feasibility.

Still, the vision is clear: faster, more accurate officiating decisions powered by technology that’s already proven itself in other major leagues, including the NFL and European soccer.

How Does NHL Player Tracking Improve Fan Experience?

This isn’t just about officiating. The Hawk-Eye expansion could redefine hockey viewing at home.

Here’s what fans can expect:

  • Kid-friendly animated broadcasts, already in use

  • Virtual reality analysis, where analysts like PK Subban enter immersive, 360-degree replays

  • Web-based interactive experiences, letting fans control camera angles and even “replay” big plays themselves

  • Gaming integrations, such as Roblox activations (which saw over 1 million users in their first month)

Sony plans to leverage its broader ecosystem — from PlayStation VR to Sony Pictures and Music — to create immersive, gamified hockey experiences.

“We want to bring in the best of PlayStation, the best of Sony Music, Sony Pictures… to take the sports industry to a new level,” said Rufus Hack, CEO of Hawk-Eye, Pulselive, and Beyond Sports.

Will NHL Fans Be Able to Watch Games in VR?

Not quite yet — but that future is fast approaching.

Sony’s Beyond Sports division is working with the NHL to digitally recreate games in real time, setting the stage for VR fan experiences across platforms like PlayStation.

Eventually, fans could:

  • Watch games in VR with full mobility

  • Switch between first-person views of players

  • Participate in virtual watch parties or training simulations

NHL’s History With Hawk-Eye

The NHL has partnered with Sony’s Hawk-Eye tech since 2015, originally using it for enhanced video replay reviews. Over time, the partnership expanded to include real-time skeletal tracking and broadcast enhancements.

The NHL’s reputation as an early tech adopter has made it a case study for other leagues now exploring similar solutions — from the NFL’s line-to-gain cameras to automated offside systems in European soccer.

