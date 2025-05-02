The NHL playoffs are well underway, with each franchise looking to clinch the iconic Stanley Cup – but which team has won it the most amount of times?

Which NHL Team Has Won Stanley Cup The Most?

Top Five Stanley Cup Winners

1. Montreal Canadiens – 24

Coming in at first place with a monstrous 24 Stanley Cup wins is the Montreal Canadiens, who hold the record for the most consecutive victories – winning the trophy five times in a row between 1955-1960.

Despite this superiority in terms of titles, the Canadiens have not won the biggest prize in ice hockey since 1993 and last appeared in the final in 2021.

A specific reason for their downfall is hard to pinpoint, however, many put the poor performances down to bad recruitment, flawed tactics and the impossible challenge of living up to the name from teams in the past.

This season, the Canadiens finished in the play-off places of the Eastern Conference by the skin of their teeth and faced the Washington Capitals.

Montreal failed to deliver at the crucial points and were eliminated after five games after suffering four defeats and picking up just one victory along the way.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs – 13

Next on the list we have another Canadian franchise, as the Toronto Maple Leafs have won 13 Stanley Cup titles throughout their history, but have not clinched the trophy since 1967.

The Maple Leafs also hold an unfortunate record, losing the most consecutive finals (3) and they achieved this feat between 1938-1940.

Appearing in the Stanley Cup final, regardless of the result, would be well-received by Maple Leafs fans, as their 1967 victory was also their last appearance in the final match.

Since 2017, the Canadian franchise has appeared in the playoffs, losing in the opening round between 2017-2022, before reaching the conference semi-final in 2023.

Once again they were eliminated in the opening playoff round in 2024, however, in 2025 they have now passed the first stage by beating the Ottawa Senators 4-2.

3. Detroit Red Wings – 11

Just behind the Toronto Maple Leafs we have the Detroit Red Wings who have accumulated 11 Stanley Cup titles since the competition began in 1927.

Their most recent triumph in the final NHL encounter came in 2008, as they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2, before losing 4-3 against the same franchise a year later.

This defeat in 2009 was the last time the Red Wings appeared in the final series and recent years have not been kind to the franchise, failing to reach the playoffs since 2016.

In fact, the Red Wings performances in the playoffs have been so poor that they last made it past the first stage in 2013 – highlighting a monumental downfall.

4. Boston Bruins – 6

The Boston Bruins have managed to win six Stanley Cup titles, who have the most recent victory out of the top four teams, winning the trophy in 2011 after beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-3.

In 1929, the Bruins earned their first Stanley Cup, before winning their second a decade later in 1939, then doing the same again in 1941, clinching the trophy in 1970 and 1972 – then ending a 39 year drought in 2011.

The 2025 season was a very disappointing time for the Boston-based franchise, as they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and held a poor 33-39-10 record.

They finished 15th out of the 16 teams in the Eastern Conference and scored the least amount of goals in the entire EC, accumulating just 222 – while conceding 272.

5. Chicago Blackhawks – 6

Finally we have the Chicago Blackhawks, who just like the Boston Bruins have won the Stanley Cup on six separate occasions – last winning the title in 2015.

Between 2010-2015, the Blackhawks won the illustrious trophy three times, however, their 2015 triumph was the last time the Blackhawks reached the final stage.

In fact, since 2018 the Chicago NHL franchise has only appeared in the playoffs once (2020) and were beaten in the opening round by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Similarly to the Bruins, the Blackhawks struggled in front of goal during the 2025 season, scoring just 226 times and conceding the second-highest amount of goals in the entire NHL with 296.

Every NHL Team Stanley Cup Wins

Montreal Canadiens – 24

– 24 Toronto Maple Leafs – 13

– 13 Detroit Red Wings – 11

– 11 Boston Bruins – 6

– 6 Chicago Blackhawks – 6

– 6 Edmonton Oilers – 5

– 5 Pittsburgh Penguins – 5

– 5 New York Rangers – 4

– 4 New York Islanders – 4

– 4 New Jersey Devils – 3

– 3 Tampa Bay Lightning – 3

– 3 Colorado Avalanche – 3

– 3 Los Angeles Kings – 2

– 2 Philadelphia Flyers – 2

– 2 St. Louis Blues – 1

– 1 Dallas Stars – 1

– 1 Anaheim Ducks – 1

– 1 Carolina Hurricanes – 1

– 1 New York Americans – 1

– 1 Ottawa Senators (original) – 11

– 11 Quebec Bulldogs – 1

– 1 Toronto Arenas – 2

– 2 Vancouver Millionaires – 1

– 1 Victoria Cougars – 1