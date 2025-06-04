The Toronto Maple Leafs are targeting Joe Sacco, Boston’s former interim head coach, to replace Lane Lambert after his move to Seattle.

Could Joe Sacco Join the Toronto Maple Leafs Coaching Staff?

The Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff could soon have a new face — and it might be a familiar one to NHL fans.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are considering Boston Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco as a candidate to replace Lane Lambert, who left the team last week to become head coach of the Seattle Kraken.

Sacco, who has vast experience as both an NHL assistant and head coach, was reportedly informed he would not return as head coach in Boston after stepping in midseason for the fired Jim Montgomery.

That opens the door for a new opportunity — and Toronto could be his next destination.

“I’m actually kind of wondering if he could end up in Toronto, in place of Lane Lambert,” Friedman said on the 32 Thoughts podcast. “I’m under the impression he was told he won’t be staying.”

Why Did Lane Lambert Leave the Maple Leafs?

Lambert, hired last summer as the Leafs’ first-ever associate coach, ran Toronto’s penalty kill, which finished 17th in the league at 77.9%.

Despite a solid if unspectacular season in that role, he departed to accept a head coaching position with the Seattle Kraken, marking his return to the top job after previously leading the New York Islanders.

His departure left a gap on Craig Berube’s coaching staff, which already includes Marc Savard (power play/forwards), Mike Van Ryn (defense), and Curtis Sanford (goaltending).

Joe Sacco NHL Coaching Experience and Record

Joe Sacco brings a wealth of NHL experience:

Boston Bruins assistant coach from 2014 to 2024

Interim head coach during the 2024 season, leading the team to a 25-30-7 finish after a midseason shakeup

Former head coach of the Colorado Avalanche (2009–2013), with a 130-134-30 record

Oversaw Boston’s penalty kill, ranked 7th in the NHL last season at 82.5%

Before his time in Boston, Sacco served as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Sabres and held various development roles within the Avalanche organization.

Why Do the Maple Leafs Want to Hire Joe Sacco?

The Maple Leafs may be drawn to Sacco’s:

Proven penalty-kill systems (a key area of need)

Decade-long familiarity with the Atlantic Division

Experience under pressure, having taken over a struggling Bruins team midseason

Compatibility with Craig Berube’s coaching style, particularly on defense and special teams

Toronto’s cap constraints make internal staff improvements crucial, and Sacco’s profile could offer high value without a high cost.

Will the Leafs Hire a New Associate Coach?

While the team hasn’t officially committed to replacing the associate coach position left vacant by Lambert, Friedman’s speculation suggests Toronto is exploring its options.

It’s possible the Leafs restructure titles rather than replicating the same associate role, but the vacancy — combined with Sacco’s availability — gives the front office a compelling opportunity to act.