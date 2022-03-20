West Ham United predicted lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur for Premier League clash

David Moyes has done a brilliant job at West Ham since he took over in 2019. The Hammers were mired in relegation when he first took charge but within a short span, he has completely changed the fortunes of the club.

The Irons defeated Sevilla 2-0 in the second-leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday to win the tie on 2-1 aggregate. They had fought hard in the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan but missed opportunities meant they lost the game by 1-0. However, the East London outfit provided a magnificent performance at the London Stadium to earn a place in the quarterfinals, a feat they have achieved for the first time since 1981.

Tomas Soucek broke the deadlock in the 39th minute to cancel out the Rojiblancos advantage and then substitute Andriy Yarmolenko popped up with the crucial second goal in extra time.

David Moyes’ side will be full of confidence after this remarkable victory in Europe. However, they now face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur who will enter Sunday’s match on the back of a 2-0 victory at Brighton.

West Ham United predicted lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham number first choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was on the bench on Thursday in the Europa League but the Polish footballer will likely come in the team this weekend.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice have been outstanding this season and they should once again start in midfield. But Ryan Fredericks and Arthur Masuaku are likely to replace Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell.

Meanwhile, Michail Antonio’s availability was a major doubt for the Sevilla clash but he played up until the very end at the London Stadium. The Jamaica international is again expected to lead the Hammers’ attack on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Additionally, Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal and Angelo Ogbonna will be missing as they are all injured at the moment.

West Ham United possible starting lineup