West Ham United predicted lineup vs Sevilla for Europa League Round of 16 second-leg

West Ham United will play host to Sevilla in the second-leg of the Europa League round of 16, hoping to overturn the deficit and progress to the quarterfinals.

David Moyes’ side competed well at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and could have come away with a better result than a 1-0 loss if they hadn’t squandered their scoring chances. However, they can still rescue their Europa League campaign with a good performance on Thursday at the London Stadium.

The Hammers registered a brilliant 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Andriy Yarmolenko broke the deadlock in the 70th minute before Pablo Fornals also earned his name on the scoresheet. Jacob Ramsey pulled a goal back late in the game but that only served as a consolation for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Sevilla are second in the La Liga table and they are expected to be very tough opponents for the Premier League outfit. However, the Irons have a very shrewd manager in David Moyes and also have some top class players like Declan Rice in their ranks.

West Ham United predicted lineup vs Sevilla

Lukasz Fabianski was part of the team in the Sunday’s home encounter against Villa. However, Alphonse Areola, who has already made six Europa League appearances this season, is likely to come in for the Polish goalkeeper.

Aaron Cresswell picked up a minor issue at the weekend but he is still expected to start.

Meanwhile, Thomas Soucek and Declan Rice are likely to retain their places in midfield, with Manuel Lanzini expected to be featured in the No. 10 role.

However, there are major doubts over the availability of Michail Antonio who was taken off by David Moyes in the previous home encounter due to a knee issue.

West Ham United possible starting lineup

Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Lanzini, Benrahma, Vlasic, Fornals