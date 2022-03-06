West Ham transfer news: David Moyes wants to sign Lille star Amadou Onana

West Ham are interested in signing Amadou Onana who is currently on the books of Lille, according to reports.
The 20-year-old has been impressing with his performances in Ligue 1 since joining the French outfit last year in August.
He has clocked up 20 appearances across all competitions for the Mastiffs, scoring two goals and creating an assist in the process.
His performances have attracted the attention of West Ham who want to bring him to England.
According to The Sun, the Hammers boss David Moyes scouted the youngster during their Champions League match against Chelsea.
However, Lille want around £20 million to let their highly-rated midfielder leave Stade Pierre-Mauroy and Moyes is said to have the cash to sign the Belgian footballer.
The Irons are keen to make a move at this early stage before the young prospect’s price skyrockets in the future.
Should West Ham sign Onana?
West Ham didn’t make any notable signings in the January transfer window and they are having to bear the consequences of that now.
Their latest 1-0 defeat at Liverpool means they have won only one of their previous four matches in the Premier League.
They are still occupying the fifth spot in the league table but Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have played fewer games than them and could overtake them soon.
While the Hammers don’t look in desperate need of a midfielder at the moment, they could be searching for one if Declan Rice leaves the club.
Additionally, Tomas Soucek hasn’t been playing at the top of his game and bringing a new player would provide good competition for him and help him improve his performances.
Amadou Onana is only 20 but he has been impressing with his performances in the Ligue 1.
But perhaps £20 million is a lot of money for the Belgian and they should try to reduce the amount to agree a deal for him.
