West Ham Predicted Starting Line-up vs Lyon: Team News and Injury Update

West Ham United will be looking to take one step closer to the semi-finals of the Europa League with a win over Lyon in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday night.

The European action doesn't stop here! ✈️



🇵🇹 Braga 🆚 Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 West Ham 🆚 Lyon 🇫🇷

🇩🇪 Frankfurt 🆚 Barcelona 🇪🇸

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Leicester 🆚 PSV 🇳🇱#UEL #UECL pic.twitter.com/rL7BZAsXrE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2022

The Hammers have had a reasonably good season so far and they are sixth in the Premier League table right now.

Furthermore, they are coming into this game on the back of three wins from their last four matches across all competitions. Their only defeat came against Tottenham and the Hammers will fancy their chances of picking up a home win over the French outfit on Thursday.

Lyon are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings across all competitions but they have picked up just one win from the last four outings. The away side will have to improve significantly in order to grind out an important away win and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and deliver.

The French outfit have done well in the Europa League this season and they are undefeated in their last eight matches. It remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here.

Lyon are currently eighth in the French league and they have been quite inconsistent in the domestic competitions.

West Ham have shown that they can beat the top teams on their day and the home fans will demand a big performance from the players here.

Declan Rice is currently on 2 yellow cards in the Europa League, meaning if he receives a booking against Lyon tomorrow night then Declan will be suspended for the 2nd leg.



Yellow cards get ruled out after the Quarter Finals, so need Declan to tread carefully!



⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/jFWbZmmyDI — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) April 6, 2022

West Ham Team News and Injury Update

West Ham will be without the services of Angelo Ogbonna because of an injury. Manuel Lanzini is suspended as well.

Ben Johnson is a doubt with a hamstring problem and he will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Predicted West Ham Starting Line-up vs Lyon

Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio