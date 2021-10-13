Plenty more live horse racing streaming is available this Wednesday with QuinnBet. Punters can watch and bet on horse racing here all day, every day if they wish. Any new customers out there can avail themselves of a £25 risk free bet when joining too.

There are five meetings in the UK and Ireland today, 13 October, with horse racing live streaming from them all. This is where QuinnBet comes in, offering free viewing of any horse race in the British Isles. A Flat turf card at Nottingham kicks things off this Wednesday with Bath hosting similar action later.

Top live horse racing streaming sites like QuinnBet also provide thrilling contests over jumps. Punchestown has its Irish Daily Star Chase card today, while it’s the first meeting of the core National Hunt season at Wetherby. Today’s live horse racing streaming finishes off with All-Weather action from Kempton. It’s another packed programme of equine sport. Below, we take a look at the best of today’s horse racing live streaming options:

Live Stream Wednesday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

The live horse racing streaming on the Flat in the UK today builds up to the Listed 1m 6f Beckford Stakes for fillies at Bath (4:15). Bronte Cup and Glorious Goodwood Summer Handicap runner-up Urban Artist tops official ratings for this race, but would prefer a softer surface. Ralph Beckett runner Abstinence, meanwhile, has smart placed form in this grade behind subsequent Doncaster Group 2 winner Free Wind.

More Goodwood handicap form shall be put to the test here with the first three home from an event over the distance re-opposing. Sea Sylph could follow-up on her success there, but meets third filly home Roseabad on 14lb worse terms. The runner-up, Flower Of Scotland, faces the William Haggas inmate giving her 3lb less now too. Irish raider Sacred Rhyme will have her supporters as well.

Irish Daily Star Chase means the jumps are back with a bang

Perhaps the biggest reason for tuning in to horse racing live streaming on 13 October is the second day of the midweek jumps meeting from Punchestown. There are two Grade 3 contests here. In the extended 2m 2f novice chase (3:30), the first three home from Roscommon take each other on again. Jessica Harrington’s Exit Poll prevailed by a neck in that encounter, but now has a penalty so neck runner-up Embittered may turn the tables off 7lb better terms. Bold Enough has something to find on the front two.

The feature 3m Irish Daily Star Chase (4:05), Cheltenham Festival hero Galvin makes his reappearance. A long-term plan for National Hunt Chase success was hatched when he last ran. Gordon Elliott’s charge has won his last five but a penalty for a win in a higher grade, plus conceding race fitness to a couple of Willie Mullins runners may be difficult. Course and distance winner Brahma Bull is the best of his pair at the weights. He stayed on into second in the Kerry National ahead of owner and stable companion Annamix last time out, but doesn’t mind smaller fields either.

View the Latest Live Horse Racing Streams on Quinnbet

Wednesday’s Horse Racing Live Streaming Schedule – 13 October

Nottingham – first race 13:00 BST

Punchestown – first race 13:15 BST

Wetherby – first race 13:38 BST

Bath – first race 13:55 BST

Kempton – first race 17:00 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – Get Half of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

If there are any SportsLens readers that fancy signing up to QuinnBet, there is a new customer offer that gives half of losses from the first day of betting back as a free bet. Just register for an account and make a deposit, then place a bet on any eligible market, which includes horse racing, at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). If there are losses in the account at the end of the first day, then half of those get refunded as a Free Bet of up to £25. There are also 100 Free Spins available for the Grand Spinn slot game in QuinnBet’s online casino.

Place at least three wagers and, so long as one of those is a £10 bet at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, receive a £5 Free Bet and those Free Spins. First deposits made with Neteller and Skrill are not eligible for the new customer offer, however, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet