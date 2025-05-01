NBA

WATCH: LeBron James said ‘no comment’ when asked about the Lakers’ deficiency at center

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
LeBron James Lakers pic
LeBron James Lakers pic

For just the third time in his professional career, LeBron James exited the postseason in the first round. However, it’s the second consecutive year it’s happened. 

The Lakers lost 103-96 to Minnesota on Wednesday night and 4-1 in the series. After the game, LeBron James spoke to the media. He was asked what it was like to play the second half of the season without a true center. James jokingly said “no comment” and referred to his former teammate, Anthony Davis. He asked Los Angeles to trade for a center during the season and was traded a week later to the Mavericks.

Year 22 ended in disappointment for LeBron James

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Lakers parted ways with NBA champion Anthony Davis. He was part of the blockbuster deal with Dallas to acquire All-NBA PG Luka Doncic. Without Davis for the second half of the season, Los Angeles was forced to play smaller lineups. They no longer had a dominant big man down low. Jaxson Hayes was the Lakers’ starting center, but he is nowhere close to the player that Davis was for Los Angeles.

After the Lakers’ loss in Game 5 on Wednesday, LeBron James was asked what it was like to play without a true center. He jokingly said “no comment” and referred to his former teammate, Anthony Davis. One week before Davis was traded, he asked Los Angeles to trade for a center so he could play PF again. Roughly a week later, Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

That’s why LeBron James didn’t share his feelings about Los Angeles not having a dominant big man. The 40-year-old had an opinion but kept those comments to himself. There’s no question that the Lakers not having a reliable center hurt them in the postseason. Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 24 rebounds in Game 5. Los Angeles has nobody who could contain him. Expect to see the Lakers acquire a big man this offseason to pair with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jeff Weltman Magic
NBA

LATEST Magic team President Jeff Weltman says the team will look through a ‘win now lens’ this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Clippers vs. Nuggets pic
NBA
Two road teams look to close out their first-round series in Game 6 on Thursday night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025

Throughout the 2025 playoffs, there have been several exciting first-round matchups. That includes Pistons vs. Knicks in the East and Clippers vs. Nuggets in the West.  New York and Denver…

Brian Windhorst pic
NBA
WATCH: Brian Windhorst says Lakers’ JJ Redick acted ‘childishly’ ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025

The Lakers’ 2024-25 season officially ended on Wednesday night. Los Angeles lost 103-96 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round matchup.  It’s the second straight postseason the…

Alperen Sengun Rockets pic 1
NBA
Houston’s Alperen Sengun is the first player to average 20/10/5 through their first five playoff games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA
WATCH: LeBron James said ‘no comment’ when asked about the Lakers’ deficiency at center
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Damian Lillard Bucks pic
NBA
What recovery process will Damian Lillard go through to repair his Achilles tear?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Maxi Kleber Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers injury report: Maxi Kleber (foot) upgraded to questionable for Game 5
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025
Arrow to top