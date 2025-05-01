WATCH: LeBron James said ‘no comment’ when asked about the Lakers’ deficiency at center

For just the third time in his professional career, LeBron James exited the postseason in the first round. However, it’s the second consecutive year it’s happened.

The Lakers lost 103-96 to Minnesota on Wednesday night and 4-1 in the series. After the game, LeBron James spoke to the media. He was asked what it was like to play the second half of the season without a true center. James jokingly said “no comment” and referred to his former teammate, Anthony Davis. He asked Los Angeles to trade for a center during the season and was traded a week later to the Mavericks.

Year 22 ended in disappointment for LeBron James

“My guy AD said what he needed, and then he was gone the following week.” 😬 -LeBron (h/t @ohnohedidnt24) pic.twitter.com/wt0LPhz6j7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 1, 2025

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Lakers parted ways with NBA champion Anthony Davis. He was part of the blockbuster deal with Dallas to acquire All-NBA PG Luka Doncic. Without Davis for the second half of the season, Los Angeles was forced to play smaller lineups. They no longer had a dominant big man down low. Jaxson Hayes was the Lakers’ starting center, but he is nowhere close to the player that Davis was for Los Angeles.

That’s why LeBron James didn’t share his feelings about Los Angeles not having a dominant big man. The 40-year-old had an opinion but kept those comments to himself. There’s no question that the Lakers not having a reliable center hurt them in the postseason. Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert had 27 points and 24 rebounds in Game 5. Los Angeles has nobody who could contain him. Expect to see the Lakers acquire a big man this offseason to pair with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.