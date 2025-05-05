NBA

WATCH: Kendrick Perkins said the Rockets should trade for Kevin Durant this offseason

Zach Wolpin
The Houston Rockets lost 103-89 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening. That was Game 7 of their first-round series. Additionally, this was the Rockets’ first playoff appearance since 2019-20. 

In the 2024-25 regular season, the Rockets went 52-30, their best record since 2018-19. However, they did not make it past the first round of the 2025 playoffs. This offseason, Houston has some questions that need to be answered. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins said the Rockets should trade for Phoenix’s Kevin Durant.

Is trading for Kevin Durant the right move for the Houston Rockets?


For several Rockets players, 2025 was their first taste of the postseason. That showed in their first-round series vs. the Warriors. Houston forced a Game 7 after two straight wins. However, they lost 103-89 to Golden State in Game 7 on Sunday night. The core of the Rockets’ roster is younger players. Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason are all 23 or younger. There are reports that the team wants to add a star around them who is a similar age.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon noted the Rockets are not entirely out on Kevin Durant. Despite the two-time NBA champion turning 37 in September. NBA analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins believes the Rockets need to trade for Durant. He mentioned how the team needs a reliable shooter and a closer. Two services Kevin Durant could easily provide. Houston has the salary cap flexibility and draft capital to make a trade for Durant happen.

During the 2024-25 regular season, Jalen Green’s 21.0 points per game led the team. This past season, Durant averaged 26.6 points per game. That would have easily led all players on the Rockets. Houston would benefit from a veteran scoring option like Durant on their roster. However, his age could be a big factor. Who knows how many years Durant has left? We’ll have to wait and see what the Rockets do this offseason to address their flaws for the 2025 playoffs.

