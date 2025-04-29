NBA

WATCH: Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks exchange words as Golden State takes a 3-1 series lead

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jimmy Butler vs. Dillon Brooks pic
Jimmy Butler vs. Dillon Brooks pic

On Monday, the Rockets were on the road for Game 4 vs. the Warriors. Houston was down 2-1 in the opening round vs. Golden State. 

It was a highly contested game that both teams were eager to win. The Warriors wanted a commanding 3-1 series lead, and the Rockets wanted the series tied 2-2. In the end, the Warriors won 109-106. At halftime, Dillon Brooks exchanged words with Jimmy Butler. After scoring four points in the first half, Butler scored 23 in the second half and 14 in the fourth. Brooks poked the bear and woke up Butler for the second half. Not a smart move.

Jimmy Butler was dominant in the second half of Game 4 for the Warriors


Dillon Brooks is known for defensive intensity and shit-talking on the court. That’s the way he plays the game. He’s a starter for the Rockets and has been matched up with Jimmy Butler in the first round. In games where Butler has played at least 40 minutes this postseason, he’s scored 25+ points. Golden State needs the production of Butler to make a deep playoff run.

Before halftime on Monday, Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks had some choice words. They were next to each other on the block while Tari Eason shot free throws. In the clip above, you can see Brooks uses profanity when speaking with Buter. This was all Butler needed to fuel a big second half. After four points in the first two quarters, Butler scored 23 in the second half. That included 14 in the fourth quarter.

Butler was a clutch 12-12 from the free-throw line for Golden State. He added five rebounds, six assists, and one block in Game 4. After the Warriors’ win on Monday, Butler made it clear that he “doesn’t like Dillon Brooks.” Houston’s SF is one of the most hated players in the NBA. Jimmy Butler got the last laugh as Golden State won Game 4. They now have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 on Wednesday.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Bam Adebayo Heat pic
NBA

LATEST Miami’s Bam Adebayo predicts ‘a lot of changes’ this offseason after an embarrassing playoff run

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2025
Bucks vs. Pacers pic
NBA
The Knicks, Pacers, and Celtics could close out their first-round series in Game 5 on Tuesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2025

On Tuesday night, there are four NBA playoff games for fans to watch. In three of those four series, the home team has a chance to close it out in…

Jimmy Butler vs. Dillon Brooks pic
NBA
WATCH: Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks exchange words as Golden State takes a 3-1 series lead
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2025

On Monday, the Rockets were on the road for Game 4 vs. the Warriors. Houston was down 2-1 in the opening round vs. Golden State.  It was a highly contested…

Heat vs. Cavs pic
NBA
Cleveland won by an NBA record 92 points combined in Games 3 and 4 vs. the Heat
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 29 at 09.48.18
NBA
Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 29 2025
Darius Garland Cavs pic
NBA
Cavaliers injury report: Darius Garland (toe) could remain sidelined for Game 4 on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
JJ Redick pic
NBA
Lakers’ JJ Redick is being criticized for making no substitutions in the second half of Game 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
Arrow to top