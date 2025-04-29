WATCH: Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks exchange words as Golden State takes a 3-1 series lead

On Monday, the Rockets were on the road for Game 4 vs. the Warriors. Houston was down 2-1 in the opening round vs. Golden State.

It was a highly contested game that both teams were eager to win. The Warriors wanted a commanding 3-1 series lead, and the Rockets wanted the series tied 2-2. In the end, the Warriors won 109-106. At halftime, Dillon Brooks exchanged words with Jimmy Butler. After scoring four points in the first half, Butler scored 23 in the second half and 14 in the fourth. Brooks poked the bear and woke up Butler for the second half. Not a smart move.

Jimmy Butler was dominant in the second half of Game 4 for the Warriors

When is Dillon Brooks going to learn? Jimmy Butler had 4 points at halftime. 4 He singlehandedly willed an injured Jimmy Butler to score 23 points in the 2nd half But remember, Dillon Brooks loves to poke bears (LeBron cooked him in 2023 playoffs after he riled him up). Shame https://t.co/WtJQ68ozyY — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) April 29, 2025



Dillon Brooks is known for defensive intensity and shit-talking on the court. That’s the way he plays the game. He’s a starter for the Rockets and has been matched up with Jimmy Butler in the first round. In games where Butler has played at least 40 minutes this postseason, he’s scored 25+ points. Golden State needs the production of Butler to make a deep playoff run.

Before halftime on Monday, Jimmy Butler and Dillon Brooks had some choice words. They were next to each other on the block while Tari Eason shot free throws. In the clip above, you can see Brooks uses profanity when speaking with Buter. This was all Butler needed to fuel a big second half. After four points in the first two quarters, Butler scored 23 in the second half. That included 14 in the fourth quarter.

Butler was a clutch 12-12 from the free-throw line for Golden State. He added five rebounds, six assists, and one block in Game 4. After the Warriors’ win on Monday, Butler made it clear that he “doesn’t like Dillon Brooks.” Houston’s SF is one of the most hated players in the NBA. Jimmy Butler got the last laugh as Golden State won Game 4. They now have a 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 on Wednesday.