WATCH: Hewick Destorys Rivals In 2022 American Grand National

Hewick runs riot in the 2022 American Grand National at Far Hills race meeting in New Jersey – winning the $250,000 race by just over 11 lengths. You can watch the 2022 American Grand National re-run again below, plus where next for the John ‘Shark’ Hanlon-trained Hewick?



Watch 2022 American Grand National Again: Hewick Runs Riot At Far Hills Race Meeting

The John ‘Shark’ Hanlon-trained bargain buy Hewick won Saturday’s 2022 American Grand National at Far Hills race meeting by a remarkable 11 1/2 lengths with jockey Jordan Gainford doing the steering.

Trained in Ireland and bought for just €800, the 7 year-old made the trip over to the New Jersey track to contest the $250,000 American Grand National and was one of the leading fancies. Having raced in the first three for much of the contest there was never really any worries for his supporters after taking up the running up a few hurdles from home and powering to victory (watch again below).

Pistol Whipped had taken the field along for much of the way, with UK runner Global Citizen in second, but it was Hewick that was stalking the pair and when the leading duo faded there was really only going to be one outcome.

The US-trained Snap Decision, who was backed into favorite, couldn’t improve on his second in the 2021 American Grand National and eventually trailed in 6th – beaten just over 24 lengths.

2022 American Grand National Result

1st HEWICK (21/10)

2nd Noah And The Ark (127/10)

3rd Ask Paddington (152/10)

Where Next For Hewick?

With the jump season in the UK and Ireland just getting going, then Hewick will be a horse punters will have on their radars for the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

He’s now won 3 of his last five races and at the age of 7 is still young enough to have a lot more improvement to come. He landed the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown back in April this year (watch below) and also took the 2022 Galway Plate in the summer (watch below), so with the American National National now on his CV, he’s certainly building up a decent portfolio of big race wins.

The Coral Cup, the old Hennessy Gold Cup, which is run at Newbury racecourse in the UK on Nov 26, could be a possible target for the Hanlon horse – bet365 are pricing Hewick up for the 2022 Coral Cup @ 20/1.

WATCH: Hewick Winning The 2022 bet365 Gold Cup

WATCH: Hewick Winning The 2022 Galway Plate

