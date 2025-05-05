Warriors’ Draymond Green vows to keep his emotions in check vs. Rudy Gobert in the conference semi-finals

On Sunday evening, the Warriors were on the road for Game 7 vs. the Rockets. Golden State had a 3-1 series lead but let Houston take two straight.

The Warriors were led by Buddy Hield’s 33 points in Game 7 to beat the Rockets 103-89. After an ejection in Game 6, Golden State’s Draymond Green was “embarrassed” by his actions. He vowed to keep his emotions in check for Game 7 and did just that. In the conference semi-finals, the Warriors will face the Timberwolves. Draymond Green will go head-to-head with Ruy G0bert, a player he has history. Green told the media it’s important for him to find the right balance.

Golden State needs Draymond Green available vs. the Timberwolves

Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a headlock and was ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/ub7ZT34WiL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 15, 2023



In the Western Conference semi-finals, the #7 seed Warriors will face the #6 seed Timberwolves. One of the biggest storylines in this series is Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert. They battled for years on the court as opponents. Above, you can watch the clip from the Timberwolves vs. Warriors game in 2023. Green put Gobert in a chokehold and received a five-game suspension from the NBA.

That was during a regular-season game. Now, Green and Gobert will face off in what could be a six or seven-game series. It’s going to take a physical effort from Draymond Green to go toe-to-toe with Rudy Gobert. In his last game, Gobert had 27 points and 24 rebounds vs. the Lakers. Another team that didn’t have a true center. Rudy Gobert will be a problem for Green in round two.

Draymond Green told reporters he needs to find the right balance in this series. Additionally, Green said he cannot “cross the line” and do something to get ejected. In just the first round vs. the Rockets, Green had 24 personal fouls, four technical fouls, and two flagrant fouls. Green needs to keep his emotions in check for the conference semi-finals. The four-time NBA champion told his teammates he gave them his word that he would not cross the line. Game 1 of Warriors vs. Timberwolves is Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.