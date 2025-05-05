NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green vows to keep his emotions in check vs. Rudy Gobert in the conference semi-finals

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Draymond Green Warriors pic
Draymond Green Warriors pic

On Sunday evening, the Warriors were on the road for Game 7 vs. the Rockets. Golden State had a 3-1 series lead but let Houston take two straight.

The Warriors were led by Buddy Hield’s 33 points in Game 7 to beat the Rockets 103-89. After an ejection in Game 6, Golden State’s Draymond Green was “embarrassed” by his actions. He vowed to keep his emotions in check for Game 7 and did just that. In the conference semi-finals, the Warriors will face the Timberwolves. Draymond Green will go head-to-head with Ruy G0bert, a player he has history. Green told the media it’s important for him to find the right balance.

Golden State needs Draymond Green available vs. the Timberwolves


In the Western Conference semi-finals, the #7 seed Warriors will face the #6 seed Timberwolves. One of the biggest storylines in this series is Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert. They battled for years on the court as opponents. Above, you can watch the clip from the Timberwolves vs. Warriors game in 2023. Green put Gobert in a chokehold and received a five-game suspension from the NBA.

That was during a regular-season game. Now, Green and Gobert will face off in what could be a six or seven-game series. It’s going to take a physical effort from Draymond Green to go toe-to-toe with Rudy Gobert. In his last game, Gobert had 27 points and 24 rebounds vs. the Lakers. Another team that didn’t have a true center. Rudy Gobert will be a problem for Green in round two.

Draymond Green told reporters he needs to find the right balance in this series. Additionally, Green said he cannot “cross the line” and do something to get ejected. In just the first round vs. the Rockets, Green had 24 personal fouls, four technical fouls, and two flagrant fouls. Green needs to keep his emotions in check for the conference semi-finals. The four-time NBA champion told his teammates he gave them his word that he would not cross the line. Game 1 of Warriors vs. Timberwolves is Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kevin Durant Suns pic
NBA

LATEST WATCH: Kendrick Perkins said the Rockets should trade for Kevin Durant this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Draymond Green Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green vows to keep his emotions in check vs. Rudy Gobert in the conference semi-finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025

On Sunday evening, the Warriors were on the road for Game 7 vs. the Rockets. Golden State had a 3-1 series lead but let Houston take two straight. The Warriors…

Jalen Green Rockets pic
NBA
What does the future hold for Rockets’ Jalen Green after a rough first playoff series?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025

In 2024-25, the Rockets finished 52-30. That was the second-best record in the Western Conference, only behind the Thunder. As the #2 seed in the 2025 playoffs, Houston faced the…

Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics injury report: Jure Holiday (hamstring) will return against the Knicks for Game 1 on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Warriors vs. Timberwolves pic
NBA
For the third time in NBA history, a #6 and #7 seed will meet in the postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Buddy Hield Warriors pic
NBA
Buddy Hield’s playoff career-high of 33 points lifted Golden State in Game 7 vs. Houston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Ty Lue Clippers pic
NBA
WATCH: Clippers’ Ty Lue asks his players to ‘Lay everything out on the line’ for Game 7 on Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Arrow to top