WATCH: Denver's Jamal Murray was an offensive juggernaut with 43 points in Game 5

In the first round of the 2025 playoffs, arguably the most entertaining series has been Clippers vs. Nuggets. Three of their five games so far have been decided by one possession. 

On Tuesday evening, the Nuggets were back home to host the Clippers for Game 5. The series was tied 2-2. In a game that felt like a must-win, Nuggets’ Jamal Murray had the third-highest scoring game of his postseason career. He had a game-high 43 points as Denver beat the Clippers 131-115. A vintage playoff performance from Jamal Murray.

Jamal Murray was lights out for the Nuggets in Game 5


Against the Clippers in Game 5 on Tuesday, Jamal Murray scored 43 points. It’s the sixth 40+ point performance of his postseason career. Murray came into the 2025 playoffs nursing a hamstring injury but has played his way back into shape. His 43-point outburst on Tuesday was his best game in these playoffs. The 28-year-old was 17-26 from the field and was 8-14 from beyond the arc.

That was Murray’s third postseason game with at least eight made three-pointers. Giving him the fifth most in NBA history behind Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry. Additionally, Murray had seven assists and three steals in Denver’s 131-115 win. It’s been a closely contested series between the Nuggets and Clippers. Jamal Muray helped his team get the win in a pivotal Game 5.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double on Tuesday, but had a quiet night offensively compared to his previous production. He scored 13 points in Game 5. However, interim head coach David Adelman said that’s part of why Denver is successful. When Jamal Murray’s play elevates Jokic, the team is hard to beat. When a team wins Game 5, they have an 82.8% chance of winning the series. Can Denver outlast the Clippers in this back-and-forth first-round match-up?

