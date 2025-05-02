NBA

WATCH: David Adelman was frustrated with Nikola Jokic only shooting two free throws in Game 6

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
David Adelman Nuggets pic
David Adelman Nuggets pic

Denver was on the road Thursday night to face the Clippers in Game 6. The Nuggets had a 3-2 series lead. It was a hard-fought game by the Nuggets, but they lost 111-105. 

With that win, the Clippers have forced a Game 7 in Denver on Saturday night. After the Game 6 loss, interim head coach David Adelman spoke to the media. Adelman addressed the lack of foul calls for Nikola Jokic on Thursday. He called it “crazy” that Jokic only shot two free throws in Game 6 vs. the Clippers.

Will Nikola Jokic get a favorable whistle in Game 7?


Through six games, it’s been a physical series between the Clippers and Nuggets. The teams are evenly matched, and half of the games have been decided by one possession. On Thursday, the Nuggets were on the road to face the Clippers in Game 6. It was another physical matchup between Denver and LA last night. The referees let a lot of contact go, and there were far fewer foul calls than in the first five games.

Both teams combined to shoot 24 foul shots in Game 6. By far the fewest in this series. The Nuggets attempted nine foul shots and the Clippers attempted 15 on Thursday. Denver’s Nikola Jokic went to the free-throw line one time in Game 6. Afterward, interim head coach David Adelman voiced his displeasure with the lack of calls for Jokic.

With the physicality he saw in Game 6, Adelman is excited for Game 7. He hopes the referees will let the same type of physicality happen on Saturday. For his postseason career, Jokic averages 5.5 free throws attempted per game. He shot only two in Game 6. Denver is back home for Game 7, and they’ll increase their level of physicality if the refs allow it. The winner of this Clippers vs. Nuggets series is waiting to face the #1 seed, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the conference semi-finals.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Knicks vs. Celtics pic
NBA

LATEST New York and Boston are set to meet in the postseason for the first time since 2013

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025
Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday pic
NBA
NBA insiders say the Celtics will be ‘exploring trade options’ with a $500 million salary bill looming in 2025-26
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are the #2 seed. They beat the Orlando Magic 4-1 in their first-round series. Boston will face the New York Knicks in the…

David Adelman Nuggets pic
NBA
WATCH: David Adelman was frustrated with Nikola Jokic only shooting two free throws in Game 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 02 2025

Denver was on the road Thursday night to face the Clippers in Game 6. The Nuggets had a 3-2 series lead. It was a hard-fought game by the Nuggets, but…

Jeff Weltman Magic
NBA
Magic team President Jeff Weltman says the team will look through a ‘win now lens’ this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Clippers vs. Nuggets pic
NBA
Two road teams look to close out their first-round series in Game 6 on Thursday night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Brian Windhorst pic
NBA
WATCH: Brian Windhorst says Lakers’ JJ Redick acted ‘childishly’ ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Alperen Sengun Rockets pic 1
NBA
Houston’s Alperen Sengun is the first player to average 20/10/5 through their first five playoff games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 01 2025
Arrow to top