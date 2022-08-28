We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Allan Saint-Maximin was the star of the show yet again for Newcastle as his stunning late strike was enough to earn a point away to Wolves.

Saint-Maximin has undoubtedly been Newcastle’s standout player so far this season and he continued his excellent form with a goal against Wolves to back up his recent performances.

𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐔𝐒! 🤯 Allan Saint-Maximin with the equaliser 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F4aukcdfN3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2022

The goal came thanks to a sliced clearance which rose high and dropped down to Saint-Maximin on the edge of the box, who smashed in the equaliser with a venomous volley that flew past Jose Sa and into the back of the Wolves net.

Both of the goals in the match came from stunning strikes from outside the area, as Ruben Neves opened the scoring with a similarly unstoppable effort in the first half.

