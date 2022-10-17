Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Injures Finger

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz fractured his right ring finger in Thursday’s win against the Chicago Bears.

Wentz will be out for 4-6 weeks and is set for surgery. He was traded from the Colts and has started every game this year.

Carson Wentz is set for surgery to repair his fractured finger later today, sources say. https://t.co/UFvPHzvKoI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

The Commanders as a whole have not lived up to expectations with Wentz under center so far. He’s completed 144-for-232 for 1,489 yards. He also threw 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Wentz has been sacked 24 times in his 6 starts.

While Wentz is out, it would presumably be back QB Taylor Heinicke who would get the start with rookie Sam Howell backing him up.

If Carson Wentz misses any time (NFL Network currently reporting Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hand injury) it would be Taylor Heinicke starting with Sam Howell backing him up. I know many want to see Howell but it will be Heinicke home to GB on Sunday. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 17, 2022

Heinicke has had experience in this offense under head coach Ron Rivera. He was with him when he coached in Carolina a few years back and seems to have a good relationship with the coach.

It will be interesting to see how short of the leash Heinicke will have. The Commanders sit at the bottom of the surprisingly competitive NFC East. So it will be interesting if 5th round rookie Sam Howell can do if he gets the chance.

Howell was sort of underrated in college as he played three years at the University of North Carolina. The 5th round draft position is more of an outlier as he decided to go back to school. The team was less competitive and had little weapons, and Howell did what he could.

With the Eagles running away with the division and the Cowboys and Giants right behind them, the Commanders could chalk up this season as a wash and see what they have in Howell.