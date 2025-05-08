NBA

Warriors injury update: Steph Curry (hamstring strain) is out for Game 2 on Thursday night

Zach Wolpin
Golden State’s Steph Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 on Tuesday night vs. the Timberwolves. He left the game in the second quarter and did not return. 

Luckily, the Warriors held on for a 99-88 victory vs. Minnesota. While Golden State took a 1-0 series lead, they did lose a key piece to their team’s success. Curry had an MRI on his hamstring on Wednesday and suffered a grade 1 strain. It’s the first muscle strain of Curry’s professional career. The 37-year-old will not be available for Game 2 on Thursday.

Who will step up for the Warriors without Steph Curry in Game 2?


There was a stark contrast between the three-point efficiency from the Warriors and Timberwolves in Game 1. As a team, Golden State was 18-42 from beyond the arc, .429%. On the other hand, the Timberwolves struggled to make shots from deep. They were just 5-29 from beyond the arc and missed their first 16 consecutive threes. Eventually, Naz Reid broke the seal and made Minnesota’s first three early in the third quarter.

While the Timberwolves struggled from beyond the arc, the Warriors made 18 threes. They outscored Minnesota by 39 points from deep. Additionally, the Warriors had three players with at least three made triples in Game 1. One of them was Steph Curry. However, the 37-year-old will not be available for Game 2. Curry suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter of Game 1 and had an MRI on Wednesday. He’s expected to miss roughly a week for the Warriors.

With Curry out in Game 2, Golden State will need Jimmy Butler to step up. He’s given the Warriors solid play so far, but they need him at another level. That will not be easily done in Game 2 vs. Minnesota. Without Curry, they know the Warriors will turn to Butler. Chris Finch will make adjustments defensively to get Butler out of rhythm. How will the Timberwolves respond in Game 2 after failing to score 90 points?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
