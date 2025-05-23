NBA

Warriors’ Moses Moody is expected to be ready for training camp after surgery Thursday on his thumb

Zach Wolpin
At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler. It changed the trajectory of Golden State’s season. They finished 48-34 and made the playoffs through the play-in tournament as the 7th seed. 

Golden State beat the Rockets in seven games during round one and then lost in five games to Minnesota in the semi-finals. With their 2025 playoffs over, one Warriors guard underwent surgery on Thursday. Moses Moody had surgery to repair a “torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.” ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Moody is expected to be ready for training camp.

Moses Moody needed surgery on his right thumb


With the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Warriors selected Moses Moody out of Arkansas. The 2024-25 season was his fourth year with Golden State. Moody’s 74 games played and 34 starts were new career-highs. After the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody started the final 28 games of the regular season. The 22-year-old had double-digit points in 15 of those 28 starts for Golden State. Moody averaged a career-high 9.8 points and 1.3 assists.

Additionally, his .374 three-point percentage in 2024-25 was a new personal best. Moses Moody started Golden State’s first two postseason games in 2025. However, Steve Kerr made adjustments to the lineup, and Moody came off the bench the rest of the series. The former first-round pick shot just 35% from the field in the postseason. His thumb injury was an issue, and that’s why Moody underwent surgery on Thursday.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported that Moody is expected to be ready for training camp. Head coach Steve Kerr admitted the “picture” for Moosy became much clearer for the Warriors after the Butler trade. That’s a strong sign for Moody moving forward. He could be a starter from day one in 2025-26, depending on what moves the Warriors make. Moses Moody will take the offseason to recover from thumb surgery on Thursday. He has at least four full months to recover.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
