Golden State Warriors targeting trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Golden State Warriors are eyeing a trade for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Derrick White to join forces with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors recently exited the playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games and the team’s front office is expected to move quickly to bolster talent ahead of the 2025 season.

One name circulating the rumor mill is Boston’s Derrick White as the 2024 champions brace for a variety of roster changes in an attempt to get under the second apron.

Logan Murdock of The Ringer told the Zach Lowe Show that White is a target for the Warriors this offseason.

WATCH: Logan Murdock on the Zach Lowe Show discussing Derrick White to the Warriors

Golden State Warriors trade news: Is Derrick White a realistic target?

It’s no secret the Celtics will be aiming to salary shed this offseason as they attempt to reduce tax penalties and increase roster flexibility going forward.

Boston is projected to be around $20 million over the second apron next season and with White earning over $28 million in 2025-26, he might be a trade candidate.

White has established himself as one of the league’s elite shooters and defenders since he was traded to Boston from the San Antonio Spurs in early 2022.

The Celtics made the NBA Finals later that season, ultimately defeated by the Warriors – but White reached the mountain top two years later when Boston won a first championship since 2008.

The 30-year-old averaged a career-high 16.4 points a game this past season and his ability to make plays on both ends makes him one of the most valuable assets in the league for a title contender.

The Warriors would love to add a two-time All-Defense guard to their lineup alongside Curry and Butler, so this is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
