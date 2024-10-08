NHL

Victor Mancini Expected To Make Rangers Debut In Season Opener Against The Penguins

Olly Taliku
Although there has been no confirmation yet, it seems that the Rangers will be keeping Victor Mancini on their roster this season with the rookie in line to start his first match in the season opener. 

Victor Mancini In Line To Play Season Opener

Rangers rookie sensation Victor Mancini could be in line to make his debut at the season opener against Pittsburgh this week, with a big season ahead expected for the 22-year-old.

Mancini impressed during the Rangers preseason tour and following practice on Monday it was confirmed that the New York star has a chance of playing against the Penguins this week.

On how he will react should he make his debut against the Penguins, Mancini admitted that he would be as emotional as anyone making their NHL debut.

“I’ll be at a little loss for words I think,” Mancini said. “It would be very special to share that with my family as well whenever that first game might be. To share that moment with them would be the best part for me.”

“It would obviously be very special. This is the level that you want to be at, where everyone wants to be at. To get this taste of things in training camp, to see where you want to be, it definitely motivates you.

“You want to stay here, you want to be at the highest level, you want to play with the highest level of players.”

Mancini was partnered up with Zac Jones on the right during practice this week and it seems that the pair will begin the season together in New York.

Despite the rumours of Mancini starting, head coach Peter Laviolette wouldn’t give anything away ahead of the 2024 campaign: “Everybody’s still in play to be in the lineup that’s here right now, and so we’ve looked at things in practice and, yeah, he’s [Mancini] a possibility.”

The Rangers NHL season gets underway on Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh with Mancini expected to shine in game 1.

