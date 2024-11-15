NHL

Connor McDavid Scores 1,000th NHL Point, Becoming Fourth Fastest To Reach Milestone

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Connor McDavid became the 99th player in the NHL to reach 1,000 points on Thursday, with the Oilers winning in overtime on the historic night.  

Connor McDavid Reaches 1,000 Points

The Oilers were able to pull off a dramatic win during Connor McDavid’s special evening, after the Predators scored a late goal in the third to send the game to overtime.

McDavid scored the second goal in the game to level proceedings in the second period, with his 1,000th point in the NHL coming at an important time for the Oilers.

Edmonton went on to take the lead against the Predators but the game was sent into overtime with a Cole Smith goal coming just two minutes before the end of the game.

Much to the relief of McDavid on his milestone night, the Oilers came out on top in overtime and advanced to 9-7-1 for the season.

“Just seeing the way the players reacted that means everything to me,” McDavid said, after scoring his 1,000th point. “Obviously, my teammates were happy and to hear the fans, that stuff means more to me than any of the numbers or anything like that.

“It was a really special moment, honestly. These milestones are a great time to reflect and a great time to look back. It’s been a great 10 years, and hopefully there are 10 more good ones.”

Only three players have ever reached 1,000 points quicker than Edmonton’s McDavid (659), with only the great Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) doing it quicker.

There are only 16 players to have scored 1,500 points during their career on the ice and McDavid will be hoping to join some of the sport’s most elite stars on the next milestone.

If McDavid does end up playing 10 more years like he says, he could set his sights on the incredible Wayne Gretzky’s league record for points which stands clear of everyone else on 2,857. Gretzky is the only player in history to score NHL 2,000 points.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
