Connor McDavid became the 99th player in the NHL to reach 1,000 points on Thursday, with the Oilers winning in overtime on the historic night.

Connor McDavid Reaches 1,000 Points

The Oilers were able to pull off a dramatic win during Connor McDavid’s special evening, after the Predators scored a late goal in the third to send the game to overtime.

McDavid scored the second goal in the game to level proceedings in the second period, with his 1,000th point in the NHL coming at an important time for the Oilers.

Edmonton went on to take the lead against the Predators but the game was sent into overtime with a Cole Smith goal coming just two minutes before the end of the game.

Much to the relief of McDavid on his milestone night, the Oilers came out on top in overtime and advanced to 9-7-1 for the season.

“Just seeing the way the players reacted that means everything to me,” McDavid said, after scoring his 1,000th point. “Obviously, my teammates were happy and to hear the fans, that stuff means more to me than any of the numbers or anything like that.

BREAKING Oilers Connor McDavid becomes the 4th fastest (659 GP) & 4th youngest (27 years, 306 days) player in NHL history to record 1,000 points pic.twitter.com/yI6xVA1i4p — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 15, 2024

“It was a really special moment, honestly. These milestones are a great time to reflect and a great time to look back. It’s been a great 10 years, and hopefully there are 10 more good ones.”

Only three players have ever reached 1,000 points quicker than Edmonton’s McDavid (659), with only the great Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) doing it quicker.

There are only 16 players to have scored 1,500 points during their career on the ice and McDavid will be hoping to join some of the sport’s most elite stars on the next milestone.

If McDavid does end up playing 10 more years like he says, he could set his sights on the incredible Wayne Gretzky’s league record for points which stands clear of everyone else on 2,857. Gretzky is the only player in history to score NHL 2,000 points.