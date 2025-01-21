NHL

Corey Perry Gives Controversial Opinion On Suspension For Edmonton Oilers Teammate Connor McDavid

Louis Fargher
Corey Perry has given his thoughts over the suspension for Connor McDavid, as the NHL has handed the Edmonton Oilers player a three game ban.

Corey Perry Furious With NHL Over Connor McDavid Suspension

The Edmonton Oilers forward has hit out at the NHL Department of Player Safety after Connor McDavid received a three game ban for a crosscheck on Conor Garland.

In a recent interview, Perry showed his issues towards the treatment of players from the NHL and claimed the league has not done enough to ‘protect the superstars’.

Perry said: “Why aren’t we protecting the superstars? Every other league does it – Mahomes, Lebron… They protect their superstars.” 

These thoughts, as well as the decision to ban Garland, have split opinion and this was highlighted by another member of the Oilers family.

Bob Stauffer, host of Oilers Now, was clearly agitated by the decision on his Monday show and took to social media to highlight his disdain towards the decision.

Stauffer said: “The NFL gets it. The NHL doesn’t get it. The NFL protects their stars. The NHL wants their stars to play through the “cr–”. All the while benefitting from record Revenues driven by – you guessed it.”

A second tweet from Stauffer read: “No one can accuse the NHL of protecting their stars. The @EdmontonOilers Connor McDavid currently sits 197th in penalties drawn/per 60 at 0.89 (min. 10 GP).” 

The three game ban for McDavid has sparked debates over whether or not the NHL should hand out more lenient punishments and suspend the Oilers captain for one game.

However, there are differing views on the NHL’s decision to ban McDavid for three games as Edmonton Journal contributor, Terry Jones, showed another opinion.

He said: “McDavid’s suspension could a be a good thing. Massive reaction around sports world paints NHL as a joke. Owners gotta be pis–d. Firings. Officiating expose. Protecting stars. Possible positive fallout. That stat of No. 97 being the 197th-placed player in drawing penalties says it all.”

