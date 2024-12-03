NHL

Alex Ovechkin Spotted Skating Again For The First Time Since Fracturing His Fibula In November

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
alex ovechkin
alex ovechkin

In what appears to be a remarkable recovery, Alex Ovechkin has been spotted skating again for the first time since fracturing his fibula midway through November. 

Has Alex Ovechkin Recovered From Injury Already?

When top goalscorer Alex Ovechkin suffered a horror injury against Utah midway through November, the Capitals feared that their superstar’s season may have reached an early and abrupt conclusion.

A fractured fibula usually requires a long recovery process but after just over two weeks away from the ice Ovechkin has already been spotted practicing on his own.

Speaking this week about his star player returning to action, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery seemed excited to have the Russian back in practice – even if it is just skating on his own.

“To get the skates on and get out on an ice sheet, it was nice to see,” Carbery said. “Just the first step. No timeline updates or anything like that. It’s just a step in the progression of him coming back.

“This isn’t something where his season is ending. It’s week-to-week. I think week-to-week is pretty accurate.”

Despite losing their first two NHL games without Ovechkin, the Capitals have recovered well to win four in a row without their main goal threat.

“We’ve had to throw something together pretty quickly because we’ve had a staple there for years in a certain spot,” Carbery continued.

“These five guys have come together, ‘OK, what do we want to do?’ That has been really impressive to see them getting on the same page as quickly as they have with Alex being out.”

Ovechkin himself will be desperate to get back onto the ice not only to help his team, but also to chase down the legendary Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record, which the 39-year-old is just 27 goals away from reaching the 894 milestone.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
Jake DeBrusk
NHL

LATEST Jake DeBrusk Returns To Boston With Winner For Canucks As The Bruins Are Shut Out Again

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 27 2024
jim montgomery
NHL
The Boston Bruins Have Sacked Head Coach Jim Montgomery After Sluggish Start To The Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024

After a sluggish start to the season, Boston have sacked Jim Montgomery as head coach with the Bruins looking in a new direction after just 20 games in 2024.   Bruins…

alex ovechkin
NHL
Alex Ovechkin Closes Gap To Wayne Gretzky’s Scoring Record But Comes Off Injured In Capitals Win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 19 2024

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals for the Capitals on Monday night, closing down the distance to top scorer Wayne Gretzky before leaving the ice with a leg injury.  Alex Ovechkin…

Conor McDavid
NHL
Connor McDavid Scores 1,000th NHL Point, Becoming Fourth Fastest To Reach Milestone
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 15 2024
Brock Boeser
NHL
Canucks Provide Update On Brock Boeser’s Injury After Horror Blindside Hit Against The Kings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 11 2024
7fb02dad1e2c8e5d3514d285995e45b829561f6d3ce95fb56f87130bfe0973af
NHL
Steven Stamkos Enjoys ‘Emotional’ Return To Tampa Bay In First Game Against The Lightning Since Leaving
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 29 2024
alex ovechkin
NHL
Wayne Gretzky Backing Alex Ovechkin To Break His Goal Record In The Next Year: “It’s Only A Matter Of Time”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 24 2024
Arrow to top