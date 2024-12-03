In what appears to be a remarkable recovery, Alex Ovechkin has been spotted skating again for the first time since fracturing his fibula midway through November.

When top goalscorer Alex Ovechkin suffered a horror injury against Utah midway through November, the Capitals feared that their superstar’s season may have reached an early and abrupt conclusion.

A fractured fibula usually requires a long recovery process but after just over two weeks away from the ice Ovechkin has already been spotted practicing on his own.

Speaking this week about his star player returning to action, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery seemed excited to have the Russian back in practice – even if it is just skating on his own.

“To get the skates on and get out on an ice sheet, it was nice to see,” Carbery said. “Just the first step. No timeline updates or anything like that. It’s just a step in the progression of him coming back.

“This isn’t something where his season is ending. It’s week-to-week. I think week-to-week is pretty accurate.”

Despite losing their first two NHL games without Ovechkin, the Capitals have recovered well to win four in a row without their main goal threat.

“We’ve had to throw something together pretty quickly because we’ve had a staple there for years in a certain spot,” Carbery continued.

“These five guys have come together, ‘OK, what do we want to do?’ That has been really impressive to see them getting on the same page as quickly as they have with Alex being out.”

Ovechkin himself will be desperate to get back onto the ice not only to help his team, but also to chase down the legendary Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record, which the 39-year-old is just 27 goals away from reaching the 894 milestone.