Jake DeBrusk Returns To Boston With Winner For Canucks As The Bruins Are Shut Out Again

Olly Taliku
Jake DeBrusk played in Boston on Tuesday night for the first time since leaving the Bruins in summer and he marked his return with a goal as the Canucks shut out his former team. 

Jake DeBrusk Returns To Haunt Bruins

DeBrusk played seven seasons in Boston before making his first move in the NHL this year and he came back to haunt the Bruins this week when the Canucks visited.

The loss for Boston was their first since they sacked Jim Montgomery last week, having won back to back games against the Red Wings and Utah in his absence.

Although the Bruins seemed to be turning a corner without their head coach at the helm, they suffered a setback this week after being shut out by the Canucks at TD Garden.

DeBrusk led Vancouver to their win with his sixth goal of the season so far. After scoring in his first three games of the year the 28-year-old endured a goal drought until this week, but his goal against Boston was DeBrusk’s third in the last two games.

“That was probably the weirdest game I’ve played probably since my first-ever game,” DeBrusk said postgame. “That was my mental state, but the guys were great. Kept me in and kept cheering me on and stuff.

“You can think about anything you want to think about, but once push comes to shove and you’re on the ice, it’s about getting the two points,” DeBrusk said after his return.”

Despite being shut out by his new team, DeBrusk remains fairly positive about the situation in Boston and he thought the Bruins played well in defeat.

“Obviously it means a lot to a guy like me to pull out the win. I thought they played a great game, actually. I think that’s the best I’ve seen them, shooting pucks from everywhere, and we just kind of played a defensive style.”

With their win on Tuesday the Canucks moved t 11-6-3 for the season, recording back to back wins ahead of their trip to Pittsburgh tonight where they will face the Penguins.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
