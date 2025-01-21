NHL

J.T. Miller Adamant He Is ‘Staying Focused’ Despite Rumors Over New York Rangers Trade

Louis Fargher
J.T. Miller has taken a firm stance about his devotion to the Vancouver Canucks, despite rumors over a trade to the New York Rangers.

J.T. Miller ‘Staying Focused’ Despite Rumors Over New York Rangers Trade

After contributing with two assists in the Canuck’s 3-2 win over Edmonton Oilers, Miller was asked about his current situation and future in Vancouver.

The 31-year-old center said:  “I’m not getting into this. I’m planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow. Whatever happens, happens. I’m focused on the next game.

“I don’t know if there’s anything. It’s just trying to focus on the game. It’s probably good you’re playing the Oilers tonight, and have a matchup assignment, try to keep me focused.”

Reports over a possible trade to the New York Rangers have started to circulate, as Miller was close to being removed from the starting lineup against the Oilers.

Miller joined Vancouver after being traded by the Tampa Bay Lighting in June 2019 and in September 2022 he signed a seven-year deal that would bring the Amercian $8 million a year ($56m overall).

This deal came after Miller enjoyed a superb year that was a NHL-career high at the time with 99 poits (32G & 67A) during 2021-22.

In his sixth season so far, the Vancouver star has eight goals and 23 assists in 35 games, as he continues to be a pivotal member of the team.

In November 2024, the 31-year-old took a personal leave of absence and missed 10 games before making his comeback in mid-December.

Miller commented on his leave of absence and decided to not ‘dive into the reasons’ as to why he missed 10 games between November and December 2024.

He said: “I am playing tonight, and I really would appreciate if we just stayed away from the reasons why I wasn’t here.

“I’m not going to dive into the reasons why I wasn’t here the last three, four weeks. So, I’m here with the team, and I am ready to look forward to what’s going to happen in the future, not necessarily what has happened in the past.”

Quinn Hughes, captain of the Vancouver Canucks, commented on the possibility of Miller being traded to the New York Rangers after the victory over the Oilers.

Hughes said: “I think that’s part of my job — to be aware of things like that and just have a good feel for what’s going on. But through everything, I thought everyone played amazing, and especially Millsy.

“I thought the way he played against that line, especially in the third, and he’s really competitive. He’s a gamer, so it’s nice to see.

“Over the last bunch of years, six years, he’s a guy that’s always going to compete, show up, a lot of passion, a lot of care. And you know when McDavid, (Leon) Draisaitl, two of the best three players in the world are in town, he’s going to be ready to go, and he wants that challenge.”

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics.
