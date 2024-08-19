NHL

Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog Could Return To Action This Season After 2 Years On The Sideline

Colorado Avalanche has been without its captain for over two years now, but Gabriel Landeskog may finally return to the ice this season after recovering from injury. 

Gabriel Landeskog Set To Return In 2024

Colorado’s captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has been injured for over two years but he looks set to make his return to the NHL this season after finally recovering.

Landeskog suffered from a right knee injury in 2022, with the Avalanche star forced to undergo four procedures to have cartilage replaced in his leg leaving him out of action for longer than expected.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar shared a positive update on Landeskog this week, while in attendance at a fan fest in South Carolina.

“He’s trying to make a return here sometime near the start of the season and if that goes well, it would be a really big boost for us. So, that’s something we’re all a little anxious about, but really excited about as well. He hasn’t played for us in two years.”

Landeskog hasn’t played a game since the 2022 Stanley Cup, when he picked up an assist in game 6 of the finals on his way to lifting the trophy for a first time in his career.

Bednar seemed excited to see the Avalanche captain in action again, but he emphasised that it will be important not to rush Landeskog back to competitive hockey.

“It’s just when he feels well enough to sort of keep ramping up and taking the next step,” Bednar said. “It’s been a long time now, so there’s no rush. It’s just all with what he’s feeling comfortable with. … Just what he’s been able to do both in the gym with his training off the ice and what he’s been able to do on the ice, we’re certainly optimistic that he’ll be able to come back.”

The Swedish star is unlikely to feature in any of Colorado’s September preseason games, but he could make his return when the 2024 NHL campaign gets underway in October.

