Veteran PG John Wall is still eyeing a return to the NBA if the opportunity presents itself

Zach Wolpin
In 2010, John Wall was the first overall pick by the Washington Wizards. He spent nine seasons with Washington and earned five straight all-star selections. After leaving the Wizards, injuries left the veteran PG off the court for an extended time. Wall was with the Clippers last season where he played in 34 games. 

He was traded at the deadline to Houston, who then waived him due to their history in the past. That left Wall without a team for the rest of the season and has yet to sign for 2023-24. Wall said he would love to play in the league again if the opportunity presents itself. Playing basketball is his passion and it’s something he’ll do if he’s in the league or not.

Is a return to the NBA a realistic possibility for John Wall?

Injuries have played a huge factor in Wall’s recent time in the NBA. Since the 2018-19 season, Wall has played in 104 games. He missed the entire 2019-20 season due to an Achilles and hell injury. Wall also sat out the entire 2021-22 season due to disputes with the Houston Rockets. The 33-year-old hasn’t played 60+ games in a season since 2016-17.

There’s no question that Wall’s level of play has dropped off in the past 5-6 years and he knows that. However, he still has enough talent to be a veteran depth piece off the bench playing a true PG role. In 34 games with the Clippers in 2022-23, Wall averaged (11.4) points, (2.7) rebounds, and (5.2) assists. He averaged (22.2) minutes per game. When the team acquired Russell Westbrook, Wall was traded and was an afterthought for LA.


When speaking to the media, John Wall said he’s not going to rush the process. He said he would let God do the work and present him with an opportunity. In the meantime, he still gets up every morning at 6 a.m. for a workout and to practice his craft. Wall might have to continue to wait on a call from a team and stay ready.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
