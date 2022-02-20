Venezia vs Genoa live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, February 20th, Venezia will face Genoa at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

Venezia vs Genoa live stream

Venezia vs Genoa Preview

Venezia finally gave their supporters something to cheer about after beating Torino 2-1 away from home. They had been on a seven-game losing streak prior to it, with two draws and five losses.

Venezia are presently 18th in Serie A, with 21 points from 24 games, albeit they have one game in hand.

Last time out, Genoa drew 1-1 with Salernitana to earn a share of the spoils for the third time in a row. They have now lost four of their past nine games in all competitions, drawing five and losing four, including a 3-1 setback in the Coppa Italia against AC Milan.

Genoa are now in second place in the table, two points ahead of bottom-placed Salernitana, who have two games remaining.

When does Venezia vs Genoa kick-off?

The Venezia vs Genoa will kick off at 19:00 on 20th February 2022 at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

Venezia vs Genoa Team News

Venezia Team News

Arnor Sigurdsson and Sofiane Kiyine are injured for Venezia while Gianluca Busio and David Okereke have been suspended from the team.

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Romero; Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Crnigoj, Cuisance; Aramu, Henry, Nani

Genoa Team News

Genoa has reported injury of Mattia Bani.

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Sirigu; Hefti, Vanheusden, Ostigard, Vazquez; Sturaro, Badelj; Ekuban, Amiri, Gudmundsson; Destro