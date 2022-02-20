Udinese vs Lazio live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, Lazio will face Udinese in a Serie A match. Both clubs have had different seasons and will be looking to win this one.
Udinese vs Lazio live stream
Udinese vs Lazio Preview
Udinese are currently in 15th place in Serie A and have had a difficult start to the season. The hosts lost 4-0 to Hellas Verona last week and will be looking to avenge that loss in this match.
Lazio, on the other hand, is currently in sixth place in the league rankings, having recovered from a sluggish start to the season. The Biancocelesti lost 2-1 to FC Porto in the Europa League this week and will be looking to redeem themselves on Sunday.
When does Udinese vs Lazio kick-off?
The Udinese vs Lazio will kick off at 19:00 on 21st February 2022 at Dacia Arena.
Udinese vs Lazio Team News
Udinese Team News
Udinese has not reported any injuries so far.
Udinese possible starting lineup:
Silvestri; Becao, Mari, Perez; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Soppy; Deulofeu, Beto
Lazio Team News
Lazio will head into the weekend’s game without Francesco Acerbi and Manuel Lazzari.
Lazio possible starting lineup:
Strakosha; Hysaj, Patric, Felipe, Marusic; Cataldi, Basic, Milinkovic-Savic; Pedro, Anderson, Zaccagni
