Tyler Herro Removes “Miami Heat Guard” From Twitter Bio

The NBA off-season and free agency period are in full swing, and the Damian Lillard situation has been one of the most talked-about stories. We may finally be getting some action in the way of a potential trade, and Tyler Herro added to the intrigue on Sunday morning by making some changes to his social media profiles.

Tyler Herro Removes Miami Heat From Twitter Bio

Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header pic.twitter.com/JxwRAYbG8V — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 2, 2023

Herro was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2019, and quickly became one of the better 3-point shooters in the NBA. He has averaged 20+ points in each of the last two seasons, while shooting better than 38% from deep. At the start of last season, he was rewarded with a 4-year, $120 million contract to keep him in Miami.

But the end of the relationship between the team and player could be on the horizon.

Herro was injured during the first game of the 2023 Playoffs, forcing him to miss the rest of the season. In his absence, the Heat went on one of the most improbable runs in any sport, knocking off the top two regular season teams en route to qualifying for the NBA Finals as an 8-seed.

It was one of the most historically impressive performances in league history, and it all happened without the help of Tyler Herro.

So it was thought that he was expendable. There was the debate that the team performed better without him in the line-up, but there are also those who believe that he would have been added firepower during the team’s postseason run.

Lillard Trade Could Be Coming Soon

The Trail Blazers do not plan to cooperate with Damian Lillard on his trade request to the Heat, per @wojespn: – Portland “open for business everywhere in the league” on trading Lillard. – Blazers seeking a combination of young players, draft picks and cap relief. – Miami has… pic.twitter.com/n7y8PtaCgo — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 2, 2023

Now that the off-season is upon us and the Damian Lillard-To-Miami talks have heated up, Herro is thought to be one of the players that the Heat could ship off in a potential trade.

Herro seems to have reacted to Saturday’s news of Lillard officially requesting a trade. The Heat are widely thought to be the preferred destination for the superstar, and the trading of Max Struss earlier in the weekend felt like a move made in order to create roster space.

There could be big news coming soon, as Tyler Herro has erased the Miami Heat from his Twitter bio. What used to read “Miami Heat Guard” now says “Slow motion”. The header picture on his profile was once a photo of him taking shots at the Heat practice facility. It is now a blank, black header.

Athletes changing information in their social media bios has been one of the most tell-tale signs of some type of move being made in the near future. It may seem like a trivial and insignificant bit of information, but it often tells a story of things to come.

