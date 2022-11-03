Two Seattle Seahawks Win Rookies Of The Month

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Seattle Seahawks rookies Kenneth Walker III and Tariq Woolen have won the Rookies of the Month Award.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for October. Their draft class continues to shine. pic.twitter.com/XUPh2v4X1V — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

Kenneth Walker III was picked in the second round of this past year’s draft. He plays running back and went to Michigan State University. Walker has been thrown into the lead back role sooner than Seattle wanted him to.

Seattle re-signed running back Rashaad Penny to a one year deal due to his performance in the season half of last season. Due to Penny’s rich injury history, the Seahawks took Walker III to be an insurance policy. Unfortunately, Penny broke his leg and is out for the season.

Walker became the de facto lead back. He took the job and ran with it. In the last three games Walker III has 62 rushes for 315 yards while scoring 4 touchdowns. Walker has taken the league by storm and will arguably continue to be productive in a Pete Carrol led offense.

The Seattle Seahawks defense has also been no slouch either. Rookie corner Tariq Woolen has been one of the best rookie defensive backs this season. Although not on par with Jets corner Sauce Gardner, Woolen has been a value in this past year’s draft being picked in the 5th round. He went to the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Woolen has started every game this season as a rookie and that is saying a lot from being pick in the 5th round. He has allowed only 47 yards to receivers this year and only one touchdown. Woolen also has 4 interceptions on the season leading the team.

The Seattle Seahawks have won three in a row. With the help of these rookies stepping up and quarterback Geno Smith playing well, this performance is no surprise at all for them to lead the NFC West.