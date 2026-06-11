Iraq return to the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, priced at +150000 to lift the trophy at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, with BetNow offering +100000. That places them 43rd in a market of 48 outright contenders, reflecting the reality that Group I contains France, Norway and Senegal. For bettors, the outright is a long-shot lottery ticket; the value case for Iraq rests entirely on alternative markets tied to group advancement and stage of elimination.

Under Graham Arnold, Iraq qualified automatically through the AFC route, posting a 4W 3D 2L record across nine qualifying matches. The decisive moment came at the inter-confederation play-off in Monterrey, where Aymen Hussein scored the winner against Bolivia to claim the 48th and final World Cup spot. Arnold has built a compact, counter-attacking side that is difficult to break down, and his stated approach heading into the tournament is deliberately pressure-free: with France, Norway and Senegal as group rivals, Iraq carry no expectations and all the freedom that comes with them.

Best Pick: Iraq to be eliminated in the Group Stage

Iraq to be eliminated in the Group Stage Confidence: 3/5

3/5 Best Odds: +150000 (outright winner, BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

+150000 (outright winner, BetOnline / Lucky Rebel) Reason: Group I features France and two other dangerous sides, making a stage-of-elimination market far more realistic than the outright, but for pure upside, the +100000 available at BetNow offers the best long-shot return on a historic tournament return.

Iraq’s World Cup History

Iraq’s World Cup record is one of the most modest in the tournament. Their sole previous appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they lost all three group matches and were eliminated at the group stage. Their only goal in that campaign was scored by Ahmed Radhi in a 2-1 defeat to Belgium. After 1986, Iraq failed to qualify for six consecutive tournaments, including 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. The 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico therefore represents a historic return after a 40-year absence, the result of a qualification campaign that went to the final play-off stage and was settled by a single goal.

Iraq’s broader continental record is stronger. They won the AFC Asian Cup in 2007, but that domestic confederation success has not translated to the global stage. At World Cup level, the group stage remains their ceiling, and even reaching the knockout rounds would represent a historic first for Iraqi football.

Year Stage Reached Manager Top Scorer 1986 Group Stage — Ahmed Radhi 2006 Did Not Qualify — — 2010 Did Not Qualify — — 2014 Did Not Qualify — — 2018 Did Not Qualify — — 2022 Did Not Qualify — —

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Current Iraq Squad and Manager Analysis

G. Arnold’s Likely Iraq Shape

Graham Arnold, who previously guided Australia to the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup, was appointed Iraq head coach in 2025 during a qualifying crisis. He has used a 4-3-3 and more recently a 4-4-2 with two strikers, prioritising defensive organisation and rapid transitions. Arnold’s transformation of the squad’s results and confidence has been rapid, and his approach to the tournament is deliberately low-pressure. Iraq will not hold the ball for extended periods; they will defend in shape, press selectively and look to attack quickly through wide positions and a focal centre-forward. The central tactical question is whether that compact structure can contain France and a physical Senegal side, or whether the quality gap proves too wide across three group matches.

Key Players to Watch

Aymen Hussein (age 30, 94 caps, 33 international goals, Al-Karma) is Iraq’s talisman and their leading scorer in qualifying with six goals. He scored the winner against Bolivia in Monterrey that secured Iraq’s place at this tournament, and his hold-up play and movement off the ball are central to how Arnold wants his side to function going forward. Amir Al-Ammari (28, 50 caps, Cracovia) is the midfield anchor, a disciplined No. 6 who manages tempo and provides the platform for Iraq’s attacks. His composure under pressure was demonstrated when he scored the decisive penalty against the UAE in qualifying. Marko Farji (22, 11 caps, Venezia) is the breakout player to watch: a Norwegian-born winger of Iraqi descent, he offers pace and directness from wide positions that Iraq’s other options do not replicate. Ibrahim Bayesh (26, 75 caps, Al Dhafra) and Zidane Iqbal (23, 24 caps, Utrecht) add energy and technical quality in midfield, while veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan (35, 101 caps, Al-Zawraa) has been a consistent and reliable presence behind the defensive line.

Injury and Selection Watch

No confirmed injury concerns have been reported within the announced squad. Aymen Hussein drew attention ahead of the tournament after being held for questioning on arrival in the United States, a disruption that the camp will need to manage before Iraq’s opening fixture. Arnold has a fully announced 26-man squad available, with depth provided across most positions. The main selection calls center on whether Marko Farji forces his way into the starting lineup from the outset or is used as an impact substitute, and on the balance between a two-striker 4-4-2 and a wider 4-3-3 depending on the opponent.

Iraq’s Route to the Final

Iraq are placed in Group I alongside France, Norway and Senegal, which is widely regarded as one of the most demanding groups in the tournament. Their three matches are: Norway on June 16 in Boston (Foxborough), France on June 22 in Philadelphia, and Senegal on June 26 in Toronto. Against France in particular, the quality gap is substantial, and that fixture in Philadelphia represents Iraq’s most difficult group assignment. The Norway match in Foxborough offers the most realistic opportunity for a positive result, and the Senegal match in Toronto gives Arnold’s side a final chance to accumulate points before the group stage concludes.

For Iraq to advance from the group, they would likely need a result against either Norway or Senegal and a combination of results going their way. Arnold’s counter-attacking structure and the element of surprise could make Iraq awkward opponents for teams that expect to dominate possession. However, realistic assessment places group-stage elimination as the most probable outcome. If Iraq were to advance as a third-place qualifier, a Round of 32 meeting with a top-eight team from another group would follow, making the path to the quarterfinals extremely narrow. For bettors, the stage-of-elimination market offers more precision and better value than the outright winner price at any operator.

Iraq World Cup Betting Markets Explained

Several markets apply to Iraq’s participation at the 2026 World Cup, ranging from the headline outright to more targeted propositions tied to their likely group-stage ceiling.

Outright Winner: Iraq are priced at +150000 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, with +100000 available at BetNow. At 43rd in a 48-team market, this is a pure long-shot with minimal realistic basis given the group draw.

Iraq are priced at +150000 at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, with +100000 available at BetNow. At 43rd in a 48-team market, this is a pure long-shot with minimal realistic basis given the group draw. To Win Group I: Group I winner prices range from +6600 (BetNow) to +9400 (BetOnline and Lucky Rebel). France are the dominant favorites in this market, making Iraq’s group-winner price a very long shot.

Group I winner prices range from +6600 (BetNow) to +9400 (BetOnline and Lucky Rebel). France are the dominant favorites in this market, making Iraq’s group-winner price a very long shot. To Reach the Round of 16: With France, Norway and Senegal in the group, third-place qualification via the expanded 48-team format is Iraq’s most realistic route to the knockout stage. Watch for prices on Iraq to advance in any capacity.

With France, Norway and Senegal in the group, third-place qualification via the expanded 48-team format is Iraq’s most realistic route to the knockout stage. Watch for prices on Iraq to advance in any capacity. Stage of Elimination: The most precise market for Iraq. Group stage exit is the overwhelming probability; a price on Iraq being eliminated before the Round of 16 represents the most honest reflection of their position.

The most precise market for Iraq. Group stage exit is the overwhelming probability; a price on Iraq being eliminated before the Round of 16 represents the most honest reflection of their position. Top Iraq Goalscorer: Aymen Hussein leads the qualifying scoring charts with six goals and is the clear favorite in this market. Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town) and Ibrahim Bayesh are secondary options.

Aymen Hussein leads the qualifying scoring charts with six goals and is the clear favorite in this market. Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town) and Ibrahim Bayesh are secondary options. Iraq World Cup 2026 Best Bets: The group-stage markets and top scorer market offer more targeted value than the outright for bettors focused on Iraq specifically.

Best Iraq World Cup Bets

Main Pick: Aymen Hussein Top Iraq Scorer (available at leading operators) Hussein leads Iraq’s qualifying scoring charts with six goals and has established himself as the focal point of Arnold’s attacking system. With 94 caps and 33 international goals, he is among Iraq’s most experienced and reliable finishers, and his role as the central striker in both the 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 setups means he will generate the most shooting opportunities of any Iraq player across the three group matches. At any available price, he is the logical selection for top Iraq scorer at this tournament.

Lower-Risk Pick: Iraq Group I Winner at +9400 (BetOnline / Lucky Rebel) This is not a high-probability outcome, but for bettors who want Iraq exposure with a defined ceiling, the group winner market at +9400 is available at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel, with +6600 at BetNow. Iraq would need France to struggle, which is unlikely, but the 48-team format and expanded qualification routes mean the group winner market is not the only path to advancement. For a more modest outlay, this price reflects the outside possibility of Iraq benefiting from chaos in a difficult group.

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Best Iraq World Cup Odds by Sportsbook

Current Iraq World Cup 2026 odds across the three main operators are summarized below. Prices reflect the most recent available snapshot.

Market BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Outright Winner +150000 +150000 +100000 Group I Winner +9400 +9400 +6600

Odds are subject to change, and some markets may not be available at every sportsbook.

How to Watch and Bet on the 2026 World Cup

Iraq’s group-stage matches are broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. The Norway match on June 16 kicks off at 18:00 ET from Boston (Foxborough), the France match on June 22 kicks off at 17:00 ET from Philadelphia, and the Senegal match on June 26 kicks off at 15:00 ET from Toronto. Fox is the primary English-language broadcaster for the tournament in the US market, with Telemundo covering Spanish-language audiences.

Futures markets on Iraq’s World Cup 2026 odds are live now at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel and BetNow, with outright winner and group winner markets already posted. Prices will move in response to team news, injury updates and early group results, so bettors monitoring Iraq world cup betting options should note that the current prices reflect pre-tournament assessments. The best time to place outright or group bets is before the tournament begins, as prices typically shorten for teams that avoid early setbacks and lengthen sharply after a heavy defeat.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk, and no outcome is certain regardless of current odds or form. Anyone placing bets on the 2026 World Cup should do so within their financial means and treat betting as entertainment rather than a source of income. US residents seeking help with problem gambling can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org and the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. If gambling is causing financial or personal harm, support is available and free to access.